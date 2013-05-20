FX Correlations - page 2

New comment
 
smithjames:
When you are trading currency pairs in the Forex market, there are some  external forces that govern price movements. News,interest rates, market direction, and economic conditions. You have to consider these external factors.. There are two correlations which involves positive and negative correlations.
Please don't use 'aggressive' font unnecessarily.
 
smithjames:
When you are trading currency pairs in the Forex market, there are some  external forces that govern price movements. News,interest rates, market direction, and economic conditions. You have to consider these external factors.. There are two correlations which involves positive and negative correlations.
Hi James, please explain further what you mean with your last sentence.  I don't understand.
 

http://www.futuresmag.com/2012/06/01/currencies-and-correlations

Abe Confas is a great binary options FX trader.  Here is talks about correlations in the FX market.

Here is his first paragraph

"Just as a trader needs to watch for shifts in market sentiment, he also should watch for shifts in inter-market correlations. Though there are logical fundamental reasons for these correlations, they do shift from time to time. For example, crude oil/Canadian dollar and copper/Aussie dollar often move together and gold/S&P 500 often are correlated negatively. These pairings make sense because the currency-commodity connection is a major driver of market movements. The global economy drives expectations and capital flows. "

He goes on to discuss CAD and OIL, Gold and SPX, JPY/Gold

Currencies and correlations
Currencies and correlations
  • Abe Cofnas
  • www.futuresmag.com
Just as a trader needs to watch for shifts in market sentiment, he also should watch for shifts in inter-market correlations. Though there are logical fundamental reasons for these correlations, they do shift from time to time. For example, crude oil/Canadian dollar and copper/Aussie dollar often move together and gold/S&P 500 often are...
 
This is what I found in CodeBase - MFCS Currency Correlation Chart (any pairs in separated window).
 
newdigital:
This is what I found in CodeBase - MFCS Currency Correlation Chart (any pairs in separated window).

This is a very good indicator to show correlation. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product

 

 
niloufar:

This is a very good indicator to show correlation. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product

 

Links to products in Market aren't authorized on the forum . Thanks.
 
niloufar:

This is a very good indicator to show correlation. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product

 

There is a free version out there just like this.  I will find and post.   Unfortunately, the one I found doesn't automatically refresh, and it is very CPU intensive---  or I am just revealing my wimpy old CPU.
12
New comment