CChart class

Hello,
Please use SRC button when you post code.
- Check the returned value of the function ApplyTemplate, and you see there is a problem. See documentation.
- You have to open your chart.
- As you use a script, it runs and directly terminates so you don't see anything.
If you want to see you chart, add a loop to your script like this :
CChart xChart; xChart.ApplyTemplate("blank"); // You have to modifiy this code to use your template xChart.Open("EURUSD", PERIOD_H2); while(!IsStopped()) {}Then attach you script to a chart.
Hello!
Thank you for a fast reply!
I tried your suggestion. Now I can see a chart as long as a script runs.
What I am trying to achieve is:
I have a chart opened in terminal. Now I want to run my script in order to apply to the current chart the blank template. I guess I should somehow tell CChart to use a current chart instead of opening another one.
How can I do that?
Thank you!
Ooops, sorry. I've got your point about documentation now.
Thank you!!
Ok, I missed the point about current chart. Tell us if reading documentation help you.
Anyway, why using a script to apply a template, when you can apply your template directly from MT5 terminal ?
Yes it did as it always does :)
I try to automate daily routine with MT5 features. Instead of working with external DDL calls as it was in MT4 (for example to apply a template to the current chart), I run only MT5 code which is much easier.
Thank you for your help!
Hello!
I wrote a simple script
#include <Charts\Chart.mqh>
void OnStart()
{
CChart xChart;
xChart.ApplyTemplate("blank");
}
in order to apply a template to the current chart. But when I run it nothing happens. I can successfully apply the very same template throught context menu "right click\templates\blank", but when I run the script there is no reaction whatsoever from the terminal. Obviously there is a mistake here and should be very stupid, but I cannot figure it out
I googled for applytemplate CChart but found nothing. Could anyone point me to the solution?
Thank you!