Problem with RULES IV. 11 / HELP DESK
Open you client terminal and go to the Market tab in Toolbox. Select 'Purchased' there and click Install against the product you purchased before.
Hi Alex, my paypal button is still greyed out and I still did not get any reply from them. Please let me know whom I should approach, as the amt is abt USD50+ from Paypal.
* Do they ALWAYS ignore support mails? For your reference: I have proofs that MT4 closed the wrong trades, sent them journal tab and no reply, nothing. I have given up on subscription and have described my issues here on the community. Its not working well with FIFO rules which my broker NEVER instill and yet MT4 makes its own decision?
PS: I am not sure how support/service desk here works, but not even received an acknowledgement that issues were lodged and will be attended to, nothing, no sound, no music, just silent treatments! Even if they are still investigating some issues at least they should let us know that our submission is being noted. Its not a service desk, its a NON service desk, for not giving us better services! Please help, Thanks a lot in advance
I have bought and paid for a software at mql5-market. I download it - it works.
The rule says:
IV. 11. "After purchasing the Product, the Buyer can have two free-of-charge Activations of it on a different hardware."
I want to download such a copy.
How to get such a copy? Customer Service (HELP DESK) don´t answer -there is no help!
Can someone help me?
Kind Regards
Olaf