draw arrows in EA - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
At least one of us is confused ;-)
changing the color of the arrow does display in visualization mode. is that the only method of displaying characters on the charts?
also, in visualization mode the timeframe was daily while i ran the ea in hourly. how do i control the timeframe of the visualization charts
thank you for both of your assistance
changing the color of the arrow does display in visualization mode. is that the only method of displaying characters on the charts?
also, in visualization mode the timeframe was daily while i ran the ea in hourly. how do i control the timeframe of the visualization charts
thank you for both of your assistance
The timeframe in visual mode is that you choose in Strategy Tester settings :
The timeframe in visual mode is that you choose in Strategy Tester settings :
I had closed all of the charts in MT5 and ran the EA under H1 timeframe. When the visualization window opened, I had 4 tabs (H1, H1, M5, Daily). How do I configure that
angevoyageur:
Can you take a screenshot ? I don't understand how it's possible.
Before running EA
Visualization mode output
Before running EA
Visualization mode output
Ok. I guess you are using M15, H1, H4 & D1 data in you EA, so all these timeframe are showed in visual mode. No ?
Yes I am using all 4 timeframes in my EA, I was wondering the same thing.
thx