RaptorUK:
At least one of us is confused  ;-)

changing the color of the arrow does display in visualization mode.  is that the only method of displaying characters on the charts?  

also, in visualization mode the timeframe was daily while i ran the ea in hourly.  how do i control the timeframe of the visualization charts

thank you for both of your assistance 

 
The timeframe in visual mode is that you choose in Strategy Tester settings :

Strategy Tester timeframe

 
I had closed all of the charts in MT5 and ran the EA under H1 timeframe.  When the visualization window opened, I had 4 tabs (H1, H1, M5, Daily).  How do I configure that
 
Can you take a screenshot ? I don't understand how it's possible.
 

Before running EA

 Visualization mode output

Ok. I guess you are using M15, H1, H4 & D1 data in you EA, so all these timeframe are showed in visual mode. No ?
 
Yes I am using all 4 timeframes in my EA, I was wondering the same thing.

thx 

