Is it my system or are all signals disabled in the signal service?
 
rob:
Where, in MT5 tab Signals ?
 
I want know to, my signal yesterday completed 30 days
 
angevoyageur:
Yep, 

has a yellow icon indicating that this disabled beside the name of the EA, and when I click my ea's

Disable

 
jmhendrix1983:

Clicked on quite a few providers signals and all disabled
 
angevoyageur:
There is a yellow icon on mine and all I have clicked on (signal providers signals)
 
Can you provide a screenshot ? It seems I don't have a problem in my platform.
 
angevoyageur:
Ok sorry misunderstood. You have to ask to Service Desk, there are nothing we can do as moderators.
 

I have the same problem ..all these signals are connected and working good.. so please how can I ask service desk.. ? please provide us with the link..

Thanks 

 
ossaossa:

Here
