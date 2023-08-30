Global variables dont load in strategy tester
I tested my EA at a friends pc and the global variables show up fine.
But at my PC it only returns 0. same ea. same set. same time.
Also they shop up at my pc in demo or real mode. they only dont show up in strategy tester mode
anyone has an idea?
Is this helpful ?
thanks for reply but not really. the ea works fine in demo and real mode just not in strategy tester mode. already installed mt5 on a seperate partition but it didnt help.
Ok, but if you need help, you have to post some details about your problem. Is there any message in journal tab of Startegy Tester ?
there are no errors in journal only the normal orders. like i said it runs fine in demo/money mode the code seems ok. can the strategy tester be defective?
Demo Acc:
Strategy tester:
Have you read the link I post ?
It means that all operations with the global variables of the terminal, during testing, take place outside of the client terminal (in the testing agent).
It means that you can't view Global Variables used by Strategy Tester with this windows (F3).
Have you read the link I post ?
It means that you can't view Global Variables used by Strategy Tester with this windows (F3).
now i understand ok..... but since i cant see them does my ea use them in strategy tester?
Yes and no :-D.
They use Global Variables but emulated. You can set/get GV in your EA but they are not the same variable that those on terminal.
I have the same problem and I seem GV in strategy tester don't work.
If I use the following code in the terminal, GV work properly and I see same value as in F3 function.
Print(GlobalVariableGet("Profit_1_BUY_"+Symbol())); Print(GlobalVariableGet("Size_1_BUY_"+Symbol()));
If use the same code in the strategy tester, then the returned value is zero.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I tested my EA at a friends pc and the global variables show up fine.
But at my PC it only returns 0. same ea. same set. same time.
Also they shop up at my pc in demo or real mode. they only dont show up in strategy tester mode
anyone has an idea?