I don't know If any body knows why the RSI mq5 file that's submitted by MetaQuotes: rsi.mq5 does NOT wanna calculate the RSI(3) of GBP/CHF ?!?! not in any time frame particularly for this currency pair.

If any body can help me here Please?!

here is the code  (that's inside this mq5 file If u can't view it):

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                          RSI.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Relative Strength Index"
//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_minimum 0
#property indicator_maximum 100
#property indicator_level1 30
#property indicator_level2 70
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_plots   1
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  DodgerBlue
//--- input parameters
input int InpPeriodRSI=14// Period
//--- indicator buffers
double    ExtRSIBuffer[];
double    ExtPosBuffer[];
double    ExtNegBuffer[];
//--- global variable
int       ExtPeriodRSI;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- check for input
   if(InpPeriodRSI<1)
     {
      ExtPeriodRSI=12;
      Print("Incorrect value for input variable InpPeriodRSI =",InpPeriodRSI,
            "Indicator will use value =",ExtPeriodRSI,"for calculations.");
     }
   else ExtPeriodRSI=InpPeriodRSI;
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtRSIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtPosBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtNegBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- set accuracy
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2);
//--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPeriodRSI);
//--- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"RSI("+string(ExtPeriodRSI)+")");
//--- initialization done
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Relative Strength Index                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
   int    i;
   double diff;
//--- check for rates count
   if(rates_total<=ExtPeriodRSI)
      return(0);
//--- preliminary calculations
   int pos=prev_calculated-1;
   if(pos<=ExtPeriodRSI)
     {
      //--- first RSIPeriod values of the indicator are not calculated
      ExtRSIBuffer[0]=0.0;
      ExtPosBuffer[0]=0.0;
      ExtNegBuffer[0]=0.0;
      double SumP=0.0;
      double SumN=0.0;
      for(i=1;i<=ExtPeriodRSI;i++)
        {
         ExtRSIBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ExtPosBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ExtNegBuffer[i]=0.0;
         diff=price[i]-price[i-1];
         SumP+=(diff>0?diff:0);
         SumN+=(diff<0?-diff:0);
        }
      //--- calculate first visible value
      ExtPosBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]=SumP/ExtPeriodRSI;
      ExtNegBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]=SumN/ExtPeriodRSI;
      ExtRSIBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]=100.0-(100.0/(1.0+ExtPosBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]/ExtNegBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]));
      //--- prepare the position value for main calculation
      pos=ExtPeriodRSI+1;
     }
//--- the main loop of calculations
   for(i=pos;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++)
     {
      diff=price[i]-price[i-1];
      ExtPosBuffer[i]=(ExtPosBuffer[i-1]*(ExtPeriodRSI-1)+(diff>0.0?diff:0.0))/ExtPeriodRSI;
      ExtNegBuffer[i]=(ExtNegBuffer[i-1]*(ExtPeriodRSI-1)+(diff<0.0?-diff:0.0))/ExtPeriodRSI;
      ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);
     }
//--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated.
   return(rates_total);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

RaptorUK:

Maybe I am doing it wrong . . .  looks OK to me.

 

Ye RaptorUK, Thanks a lot...

It does work  now.

thanks again for replying. 

 

Hello everyone;

I'd appreciate it If someone can help me here to know If I like to create Two plots of two different RSI values {RSI(14) & RSI(3)} using ONLY the RSI code posted by MetaQuotes file: rsi.mq5 "source code is down here", is there a more optimized method than creating another 3 buffers, or I can use the same ExtPosBuffer & ExtNegBuffer created from the first RSI coded?

 I know there is other codes written to plot multi RSIs, but I wanna use this code specifically.

 

Thanx everyone.

-- PipCaesar

PipCaesar:

Hello everyone;

I'd appreciate it If someone can help me here to know If I like to create Two plots of two different RSI values {RSI(14) & RSI(3)} using ONLY the RSI code posted by MetaQuotes file: rsi.mq5 "source code is down here", is there a more optimized method than creating another 3 buffers, or I can use the same ExtPosBuffer & ExtNegBuffer created from the first RSI coded?

 I know there is other codes written to plot multi RSIs, but I wanna use this code specifically.

 

Thanx everyone.

-- PipCaesar

 

I think you have to create new indicator using iRSI
 

