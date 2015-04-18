MetaQuotes rsi.mq5
I don't know If any body knows why the RSI mq5 file that's submitted by MetaQuotes: rsi.mq5 does NOT wanna calculate the RSI(3) of GBP/CHF ?!?! not in any time frame particularly for this currency pair.
If any body can help me here Please?!
here is the code (that's inside this mq5 file If u can't view it):
Hello everyone;
I'd appreciate it If someone can help me here to know If I like to create Two plots of two different RSI values {RSI(14) & RSI(3)} using ONLY the RSI code posted by MetaQuotes file: rsi.mq5 "source code is down here", is there a more optimized method than creating another 3 buffers, or I can use the same ExtPosBuffer & ExtNegBuffer created from the first RSI coded?
I know there is other codes written to plot multi RSIs, but I wanna use this code specifically.
Thanx everyone.
-- PipCaesar
