Exposure tab error ?
MetaQuotes:Yes. This is just an example, I have similar result with other symbols. All of which are available (and crosses) in market watch.
USDJPY available in your Market Watch?
USDJPY available in your Market Watch?
MetaQuotes:Since that Metaquotes answered here, is it necessary to open a query to the service desk?
USDJPY available in your Market Watch?
USDJPY available in your Market Watch?
We are working on it. Thank you.
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It seems I have found an error on exposure tab, but before posting a request to Service Desk, I would like to ask your opinion because I' am not an specialist of exposure stuff.
First, start situation, I have an open positions on EURAUD :
which give following accurate exposure :
Then I open an EURJPY buy :
Which which give an error on JPY exposure. EUR exposure is zero, that is ok, but why not have a negative exposure on JPY of -1.20047M (approx.) ?
Can anyone confirm this ?