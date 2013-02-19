trading platform need help!
There is article avbout MT5 MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine! and it is written there:
and some more link from MT5 help file here.
So, try to place the name of your broker during the openning demo using MT5 ... because as I know - some brokers are proposing MT5 and some of them - not yet.
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine! - MQL4 Articles
- www.mql5.com
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine! - MQL4 Articles: automated forex trading, strategy tester, expert advisors and custom indicators
bbstorm:Ask gkfx if they provide MT5 trade platform, if not, find another broker.
i use gkfx trading broker, how do i link this to my metatrader 5 platform? Or is metatrader 5 actually the broker for automating signals?
sorry im new to all this and any help is very appreciated!
i use gkfx trading broker, how do i link this to my metatrader 5 platform? Or is metatrader 5 actually the broker for automating signals?
sorry im new to all this and any help is very appreciated!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
i use gkfx trading broker, how do i link this to my metatrader 5 platform? Or is metatrader 5 actually the broker for automating signals?
sorry im new to all this and any help is very appreciated!