trading platform need help!

i use gkfx trading broker, how do i link this to my metatrader 5 platform? Or is metatrader 5 actually the broker for automating signals?

sorry im new to all this and any help is very appreciated!

 

There is article avbout MT5 MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine! and it is written there:

and some more link from MT5 help file here.

So, try to place the name of your broker during the openning demo using MT5 ... because as I know - some brokers are proposing MT5 and some of them - not yet.

Ask gkfx if they provide MT5 trade platform, if not, find another broker.
