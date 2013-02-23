Weeding out consolidation
I say embrace the ranges as well as the trends. See my post here: How to identify and trade in a RANGE
I say embrace the ranges as well as the trends. See my post here: How to identify and trade in a RANGE
Hi TalonTrader, great article. Candles posted an indicator called breakoutbox.ex5, any chance you have a similar indicator with source code? The only reason I'm trying to weed out the ranges is because I just want this EA to trade the trends, then I can go make an EA that only trades ranges. It's a lot easier to make code to one thing and do it well instead of doing everything all the time ;) You can get more precision from specialization.
Hi TalonTrader, great article. Candles posted an indicator called breakoutbox.ex5, any chance you have a similar indicator with source code? The only reason I'm trying to weed out the ranges is because I just want this EA to trade the trends, then I can go make an EA that only trades ranges. It's a lot easier to make code to one thing and do it well instead of doing everything all the time ;) You can get more precision from specialization.
Excellent approach. I am only a beginning programmer and I don't have any code yet. I am strictly a manual trader right now. I am eager to hear how it goes.
I think what first caught my attention was the "weeding out" verbiage--since most of my manual profits are made during periods of consolidation. My garden has beautiful "weeds" !!
Excellent approach. I am only a beginning programmer and I don't have any code yet. I am strictly a manual trader right now. I am eager to hear how it goes.
I think what first caught my attention was the "weeding out" verbiage--since most of my manual profits are made during periods of consolidation. My garden has beautiful "weeds" !!
I tried some manual trading last year, did pretty good. If you want to auto trade you should be a good manual trader (my opinion anyway), I'm still learning though. You should check out this indicator if you haven't already, it sets up support / resistance similar to your article:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1337
- votes: 10
- 2012.12.26
- Nikolay Kositsin
- www.mql5.com
I tried some manual trading last year, did pretty good. If you want to auto trade you should be a good manual trader (my opinion anyway), I'm still learning though. You should check out this indicator if you haven't already, it sets up support / resistance similar to your article:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1337
Paysonwelch, I like the action so far. I can see how the channels help identify the areas of probable reversal and the angle shows me which direction I should NOT be trading. THANKS so much.
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I have a somewhat profitable EA, I can target the longer trends with pretty good accuracy, however it is also sending signals during a trending market. What is the best way to detect a trending market? In the screenshot I would like to not send signals in market conditions highlighted by the red box. I would like to keep the signals in the blue boxes. Any advice is welcome, thanks in advance.