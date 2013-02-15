MetaEditor Bug!

Hi,

I don't know where to report bugs if found in mt5/mq5.

Anyway, I want to report this bug in metaedtidor 5:

When I open new window for the same code and scroll up/down one window the other window scroll to.

So the same view (or block of code) is in front in me :|

I opened a new window to cooy some code frim the bottom of scriot to the top of the script but I can not with this bug.

 

This is an example:

scroll problems

 
What your Operating System and what bit it is ?, and what directory did you install the MT5.

You can report to Service Desk, go to your profile by clicking your username and look for Service Desk on the left side. 

