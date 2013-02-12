Buying / Selling / Getting Indicatior and Oszilator values
Hi everybody,
Im new here and just want to learn how to use mql5 for my purposes, cause every api provided by any broker is either too expensive or just trash.
Since about 5 years im a VB .NET programmer and now i want to use my skills to write a dll which allows me to do the following actions:
- Buy / Sell
- Read Indicators / Oscilators
So my target is to communicate with metatrader and do the called actions.
Im pleased for any answer showing me the right direction, maybe there is already a code existing which i can modify ?
Greetings from Austria,
Harald
Good thanks for your answer - everybody should just search the forum and nobody should ever answer again any thread, because every question is already answered.
But thanks that you told me to use the search function, instead of providing a tiny link to an code example where i can start - made my day ^^
Open MetaEditor (by open MT5 and press F4) and select help menu and select MQL5 reference, here's the online version https://www.mql5.com/en/docs
Here's an article of writing .dll in C++ https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/18 and Delphi https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/96
thanks so far,
I decided to learn the language itself instead of getting stuck with vb.
Greetings
