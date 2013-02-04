mql5.com hacked?
I do not see this text sorry.
newdigital:
I do not see this text sorry.
I do not see this text sorry.
Here is a direct link to the text:
http://p.mql5.com/data/21/28462_2/blank__1.txt
This is linked to via the Specification link on this page:
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/request/25798/page1
monsterer:
I can not see it - no permission/access to those pages (I am not moderator for Job service), or those pages does not exist.
It is all I can see there:
You can write to service desk for example.
It's not a bug.
It's a bad joke of the job-customer.
Hi guys,
I'm taking part in one of the jobs listed in the jobs section - I went to check the job spec this morning and found it linked to a text file containing: "Worst website ever Worst website ever" repeated over and over. Is this just a bug or something more sinister?
Job is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/6976
Cheers, Paul.