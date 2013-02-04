mql5.com hacked?

New comment
 

Hi guys,

I'm taking part in one of the jobs listed in the jobs section - I went to check the job spec this morning and found it linked to a text file containing: "Worst website ever Worst website ever" repeated over and over. Is this just a bug or something more sinister?

Job is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/6976 

Cheers, Paul. 

Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
  • www.mql5.com
We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
 
I do not see this text sorry.
 
newdigital:
I do not see this text sorry.

Here is a direct link to the text:

 

http://p.mql5.com/data/21/28462_2/blank__1.txt 

 

This is linked to via the Specification link on this page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/request/25798/page1 

 
monsterer:

Here is a direct link to the text:

 

http://p.mql5.com/data/21/28462_2/blank__1.txt 

 

This is linked to via the Specification link on this page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/request/25798/page1 

I can not see it - no permission/access to those pages (I am not moderator for Job service), or those pages does not exist.

It is all I can see there: 

 

You can write to service desk for example. 

[Deleted]  

It's not a bug.

It's a bad joke of the job-customer.

Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
  • www.mql5.com
We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
New comment