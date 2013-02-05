tester lacking eurusd history

New comment
 

Hello MQL5 forum,

I am trying to run tests in the tester BUT ;) there appears to be no EURUSD history. I don't know where or how to download it. Can any coders be of service to this issue?

I'm logged into a demo account.


Also, is there a pane available in MQL5 MetaEditor showing all documentation similar to that of the Navigator in MQL4 MetaEditor? I wish to familiarize myself with MQL5 lingo.


Thank you

 
WhooDoo22:

Hello MQL5 forum,

I am trying to run tests in the tester BUT ;) there appears to be no EURUSD history. I don't know where or how to download it. Can any coders be of service to this issue?

I'm logged into a demo account.

Also, is there a pane available in MQL5 MetaEditor showing all documentation similar to the Navigator of MQL4 MetaEditor? I wish to familiarize myself with MQL5 lingo.

Thank you

1. Read here MT5 Data

2. For ME5, pretty much like ME4, Ctrl + T for ToolBox, and Ctrl + D for Navigator, right click on toolbar for interface customizing,

and don't forget press F1 for help files :D

 
phi.nuts:

1. Read here MT5 Data

2. For ME5, pretty much like ME4, Ctrl + T for ToolBox, and Ctrl + D for Navigator, right click on toolbar for interface customizing,

and don't forget press F1 for help files :D

Glad to hear from you phi.nuts.

I'll be doing some reading.


Thank you

 
phi.nuts:

1. Read here MT5 Data

2. For ME5, pretty much like ME4, Ctrl + T for ToolBox, and Ctrl + D for Navigator, right click on toolbar for interface customizing,

and don't forget press F1 for help files :D

I haven't read the MT5 Data link you provided just yet.

I pressed all shortcut key combos searching for a dictionary. No dictionary has yet presented itself. Not even after I searched through the MetaEditor - User Guide.

I'll provide a snapshot of what I want from MetaEditor5

ME4 dictionary reference example

Surely ME5 includes a dictionary reference!


Thank you

 
WhooDoo22:

I haven't read the MT5 Data link you provided just yet.

I pressed all shortcut key combos searching for a dictionary. No dictionary has yet presented itself. Not even after I searched through the MetaEditor - User Guide.

I'll provide a snapshot of what I want from MetaEditor5


Surely ME5 includes a dictionary in the editor!


Thank you

Ups, sorry, I must be misunderstood your question there :(. That would be, help menu and MQL5 reference. Yep, pretty kinda low compared to ME4.
 
phi.nuts:
Ups, sorry, I must be misunderstood your question there :(. That would be, help menu and MQL5 reference. Yep, pretty kinda low compared to ME4.

No need to apologies phi.nuts. You are trying to provide me support and I am grateful to you for this. With that said, is there a dictionary reference available for ME5 or not?


Also, I provided a snapshot of the MT5 tester. The only major currency pair available is AUDCAD. Wierd right? You'd think MT5 tester would include EURUSD. Hmm.

Also, I read the MT5 link you provided and don't believe it applies to me since the thread poster MaxTrader is having an issue with tester data already available to him/herself.

AUDCAD only major pair available in mt5 tester


Thank you phi.nuts

 
WhooDoo22:

No need to apologies phi.nuts. You are trying to provide me support and I am grateful to you for this. With that said, is there a dictionary reference available for ME5 or not?


Also, I provided a snapshot of the MT5 tester. The only major currency pair available is AUDCAD. Wierd right? You'd think MT5 tester would include EURUSD. Hmm.

Also, I read the MT5 link you provided and don't believe it applies to me since the thread poster MaxTrader is having an issue with tester data already available to him/herself.



Thank you phi.nuts

Currency pair available in Strategy Tester are those showed in Market Watch Window. Use right-click, Show All on Market Watch and all symbol will ba available in Strategy Tester.
 
angevoyageur:
Currency pair available in Strategy Tester are those showed in Market Watch Window. Use right-click, Show All on Market Watch and all symbol will ba available in Strategy Tester.

angevoyageur,

This problem is fixed, thanks to you.

You don't happen to know if a dictionary reference is available in ME5 do you?


Thank you

 
WhooDoo22:

angevoyageur,

This problem is fixed, thanks to you.

You don't happen to know if a dictionary reference is available in ME5 do you?


Thank you

No. I believe. Use F1. Same as dictionary but in a separate window.
New comment