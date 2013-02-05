tester lacking eurusd history
Hello MQL5 forum,
I am trying to run tests in the tester BUT ;) there appears to be no EURUSD history. I don't know where or how to download it. Can any coders be of service to this issue?
I'm logged into a demo account.
Also, is there a pane available in MQL5 MetaEditor showing all documentation similar to the Navigator of MQL4 MetaEditor? I wish to familiarize myself with MQL5 lingo.
Thank you
1. Read here MT5 Data
2. For ME5, pretty much like ME4, Ctrl + T for ToolBox, and Ctrl + D for Navigator, right click on toolbar for interface customizing,
and don't forget press F1 for help files :D
I haven't read the MT5 Data link you provided just yet.
I pressed all shortcut key combos searching for a dictionary. No dictionary has yet presented itself. Not even after I searched through the MetaEditor - User Guide.
I'll provide a snapshot of what I want from MetaEditor5
Surely ME5 includes a dictionary reference!
Thank you
Ups, sorry, I must be misunderstood your question there :(. That would be, help menu and MQL5 reference. Yep, pretty kinda low compared to ME4.
No need to apologies phi.nuts. You are trying to provide me support and I am grateful to you for this. With that said, is there a dictionary reference available for ME5 or not?
Also, I provided a snapshot of the MT5 tester. The only major currency pair available is AUDCAD. Wierd right? You'd think MT5 tester would include EURUSD. Hmm.
Also, I read the MT5 link you provided and don't believe it applies to me since the thread poster MaxTrader is having an issue with tester data already available to him/herself.
Thank you phi.nuts
Currency pair available in Strategy Tester are those showed in Market Watch Window. Use right-click, Show All on Market Watch and all symbol will ba available in Strategy Tester.
angevoyageur,
This problem is fixed, thanks to you.
You don't happen to know if a dictionary reference is available in ME5 do you?
Thank you
