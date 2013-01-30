Simple breakout EA

I'm very new with MT and as much as I've tried I can't figure out whether I can use the MQL5 Wizard for what I want to do. I'd appreciate your advice very much!


It's a simple breakout - 

At the beginning of each day I want to enter a "good for day" order to buy if price moves 5 pips above the previous day's high. 


If it can be done in the wizard, what indicator and parameters should I use?


Thanks.

1. What are you going to do if price move 5 pips below previous day's low ?

2. Use CopyTime to get the open time of the day.

3. Use the time from above to get the value of high and low using CopyHigh and CopyLow

Write the code, post it here using SRC button, and I'll correct it if there's an error.

 

