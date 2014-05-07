Do you trade when news is coming? - page 4
Indeed news trading is very good, but the results are nice when you have some inside information before reaching the market channels.
I would do my best to avoid the news, as using a grid strategy can not ever under estimate the news.. anything can happen..
The markets’ response to any type of data is volatile. This is not only the case when the news release is in line with market analyst opportunities, as available by financial news providers, but also when the announcement astonished ominously. Sometimes it’s not even likely to predict how volatile the market’s response will be to the news release. Occasionally the market will move within a range of fifty or more pips in response to data released. Sometimes 100-pip movements in the distance of one or two minutes will be reversed and totally negated by the price action during the rest of the day. Inversely, while news releases are usually the most volatile periods of a typical trading day, a very uncommon release may be welcomed with relative calm if the market chooses to do so.
trading news FRC
I'm trading without stoploss so no need to avoid news. Purely technical.