Help Me to Find The Correct Mods for sell/buy

please find out me the correct mode for buy and sell for this indicator code, example for buy 0>1 for sell 1<0

 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   SuperTrend.mq5 |
//|                                           Copyright 2011, FxGeek |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2011, FxGeek"
#property link      " http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 9
#property indicator_plots 2

#property indicator_label1  "Filling"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_FILLING
#property indicator_color1  clrBisque, clrPaleGreen

#property indicator_label2  "SuperTrend"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrGreen, clrRed

input int    Periode=10;
input double Multiplier=3;
input bool   Show_Filling=false; // Show as DRAW_FILLING

double Filled_a[];
double Filled_b[];
double SuperTrend[];
double ColorBuffer[];
double Atr[];
double Up[];
double Down[];
double Middle[];
double trend[];

int atrHandle;
int changeOfTrend;
int flag;
int flagh;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Filled_a,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Filled_b,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,SuperTrend,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,Atr,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(5,Up,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(6,Down,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(7,Middle,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(8,trend,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);

   atrHandle=iATR(_Symbol,_Period,Periode);
//---
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   int to_copy;
   if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<0) to_copy=rates_total;
   else
     {
      to_copy=rates_total-prev_calculated;
      if(prev_calculated>0) to_copy++;
     }

   if(IsStopped()) return(0); //Checking for stop flag
   if(CopyBuffer(atrHandle,0,0,to_copy,Atr)<=0)
     {
      Print("Getting Atr is failed! Error",GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }

   int first;
   if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<=0) // checking for the first start of calculation of an indicator
     {
      first=Periode; // starting index for calculation of all bars
     }
   else
     {
      first=prev_calculated-1; // starting number for calculation of new bars
     }
   for(int i=first; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++)
     {
      Middle[i]=(high[i]+low[i])/2;
      Up[i]  = Middle[i] +(Multiplier*Atr[i]);
      Down[i]= Middle[i] -(Multiplier*Atr[i]);

      if(close[i]>Up[i-1])
        {
         trend[i]=1;
         if(trend[i-1]==-1) changeOfTrend=1;

        }
      else if(close[i]<Down[i-1])
        {
         trend[i]=-1;
         if(trend[i-1]==1) changeOfTrend=1;
        }
      else if(trend[i-1]==1)
        {
         trend[i]=1;
         changeOfTrend=0;
        }
      else if(trend[i-1]==-1)
        {
         trend[i]=-1;
         changeOfTrend=0;
        }

      if(trend[i]<0 && trend[i-1]>0)
        {
         flag=1;
        }
      else
        {
         flag=0;
        }

      if(trend[i]>0 && trend[i-1]<0)
        {
         flagh=1;
        }
      else
        {
         flagh=0;
        }

      if(trend[i]>0 && Down[i]<Down[i-1])
         Down[i]=Down[i-1];

      if(trend[i]<0 && Up[i]>Up[i-1])
         Up[i]=Up[i-1];

      if(flag==1)
         Up[i]=Middle[i]+(Multiplier*Atr[i]);

      if(flagh==1)
         Down[i]=Middle[i]-(Multiplier*Atr[i]);

      //-- Draw the indicator
      if(trend[i]==1)
        {
         SuperTrend[i]=Down[i];
         if(changeOfTrend==1)
           {
            SuperTrend[i-1]=SuperTrend[i-2];
            changeOfTrend=0;
           }
         ColorBuffer[i]=0.0;
        }
      else if(trend[i]==-1)
        {
         SuperTrend[i]=Up[i];
         if(changeOfTrend==1)
           {
            SuperTrend[i-1]= SuperTrend[i-2];
            changeOfTrend = 0;
           }
         ColorBuffer[i]=1.0;
        }

      if(Show_Filling)
        {
         Filled_a[i]= SuperTrend[i];
         Filled_b[i]= close[i];
           }else{
         Filled_a[i]= EMPTY_VALUE;
         Filled_b[i]= EMPTY_VALUE;
        }

     }

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 

Thanks in Advance 

1. Next time, post any code with SRC button

 

3. If you're a coder you will find the code easily, where do you think it is ?, I will correct your answer. 

 

Dear Sir,

 

I am not a coder or a programer, i made EA with the Help of MOlanis software, i am trying to study the language,..please help me out to develop this ea..

Thanks In Advance

Suresh 

 
surubabs:

Dear Sir,

 

I am not a coder or a programer, i made EA with the Help of MOlanis software, i am trying to study the language,..please help me out to develop this ea..

Thanks In Advance

Suresh 

Ask molanis people or ask in here Creating Expert Advisors Using Expert Advisor Visual Wizard
 

phi.nuts:
Ask molanis people or ask in here Creating Expert Advisors Using Expert Advisor Visual Wizard

I used the second option u Advaised, i have posted my problem with src file, i hope i get help,if not, uou please help me out,

thanks for ur feedback

 

