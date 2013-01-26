Help Me to Find The Correct Mods for sell/buy
please find out me the correct mode for buy and sell for this indicator code, example for buy 0>1 for sell 1<0
Thanks in Advance
1. Next time, post any code with SRC button
2. You already ask same question here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/4954#comment_414420 .Please don't double post next time.
3. If you're a coder you will find the code easily, where do you think it is ?, I will correct your answer.
Dear Sir,
I am not a coder or a programer, i made EA with the Help of MOlanis software, i am trying to study the language,..please help me out to develop this ea..
Thanks In Advance
Suresh
phi.nuts:
Ask molanis people or ask in here Creating Expert Advisors Using Expert Advisor Visual Wizard
I used the second option u Advaised, i have posted my problem with src file, i hope i get help,if not, uou please help me out,
thanks for ur feedback
please find out me the correct mode for buy and sell for this indicator code, example for buy 0>1 for sell 1<0
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SuperTrend.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, FxGeek |
//| http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2011, FxGeek"
#property link " http://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 9
#property indicator_plots 2
#property indicator_label1 "Filling"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_FILLING
#property indicator_color1 clrBisque, clrPaleGreen
#property indicator_label2 "SuperTrend"
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color2 clrGreen, clrRed
input int Periode=10;
input double Multiplier=3;
input bool Show_Filling=false; // Show as DRAW_FILLING
double Filled_a[];
double Filled_b[];
double SuperTrend[];
double ColorBuffer[];
double Atr[];
double Up[];
double Down[];
double Middle[];
double trend[];
int atrHandle;
int changeOfTrend;
int flag;
int flagh;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- indicator buffers mapping
SetIndexBuffer(0,Filled_a,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,Filled_b,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(2,SuperTrend,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(3,ColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
SetIndexBuffer(4,Atr,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
SetIndexBuffer(5,Up,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
SetIndexBuffer(6,Down,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
SetIndexBuffer(7,Middle,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
SetIndexBuffer(8,trend,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
atrHandle=iATR(_Symbol,_Period,Periode);
//---
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//---
int to_copy;
if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<0) to_copy=rates_total;
else
{
to_copy=rates_total-prev_calculated;
if(prev_calculated>0) to_copy++;
}
if(IsStopped()) return(0); //Checking for stop flag
if(CopyBuffer(atrHandle,0,0,to_copy,Atr)<=0)
{
Print("Getting Atr is failed! Error",GetLastError());
return(0);
}
int first;
if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<=0) // checking for the first start of calculation of an indicator
{
first=Periode; // starting index for calculation of all bars
}
else
{
first=prev_calculated-1; // starting number for calculation of new bars
}
for(int i=first; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++)
{
Middle[i]=(high[i]+low[i])/2;
Up[i] = Middle[i] +(Multiplier*Atr[i]);
Down[i]= Middle[i] -(Multiplier*Atr[i]);
if(close[i]>Up[i-1])
{
trend[i]=1;
if(trend[i-1]==-1) changeOfTrend=1;
}
else if(close[i]<Down[i-1])
{
trend[i]=-1;
if(trend[i-1]==1) changeOfTrend=1;
}
else if(trend[i-1]==1)
{
trend[i]=1;
changeOfTrend=0;
}
else if(trend[i-1]==-1)
{
trend[i]=-1;
changeOfTrend=0;
}
if(trend[i]<0 && trend[i-1]>0)
{
flag=1;
}
else
{
flag=0;
}
if(trend[i]>0 && trend[i-1]<0)
{
flagh=1;
}
else
{
flagh=0;
}
if(trend[i]>0 && Down[i]<Down[i-1])
Down[i]=Down[i-1];
if(trend[i]<0 && Up[i]>Up[i-1])
Up[i]=Up[i-1];
if(flag==1)
Up[i]=Middle[i]+(Multiplier*Atr[i]);
if(flagh==1)
Down[i]=Middle[i]-(Multiplier*Atr[i]);
//-- Draw the indicator
if(trend[i]==1)
{
SuperTrend[i]=Down[i];
if(changeOfTrend==1)
{
SuperTrend[i-1]=SuperTrend[i-2];
changeOfTrend=0;
}
ColorBuffer[i]=0.0;
}
else if(trend[i]==-1)
{
SuperTrend[i]=Up[i];
if(changeOfTrend==1)
{
SuperTrend[i-1]= SuperTrend[i-2];
changeOfTrend = 0;
}
ColorBuffer[i]=1.0;
}
if(Show_Filling)
{
Filled_a[i]= SuperTrend[i];
Filled_b[i]= close[i];
}else{
Filled_a[i]= EMPTY_VALUE;
Filled_b[i]= EMPTY_VALUE;
}
}
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thanks in Advance