Please help me to remove those button

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Can anyone help me to remove those annoying time-buttons? I don`t know how they appear on my MT-5 platform, I just tried everything to remove them (went through all chapters and options, read the whole indicator and object list..) - without success! :(

WOULD REALLY APPRECIATE TO HELP ME SOLVE THIS PROBLEM! 

annoying time-buttons 

 
think82:

Can anyone help me to remove those annoying time-buttons? I don`t know how they appear on my MT-5 platform, I just tried everything to remove them (went through all chapters and options, read the whole indicator and object list..) - without success! :(

WOULD REALLY APPRECIATE TO HELP ME SOLVE THIS PROBLEM! 

 

Right click on chart then select Objects List (Ctrl-B), then delete all
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Types of Chart Events
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Types of Chart Events
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Types of Chart Events - Documentation on MQL5
 
Open Toolbox (Ctrl + T) > select "Calendar" tab > right click and select "Show On Charts" > Click "Delete All Events".
 
phi.nuts:
Open Toolbox (Ctrl + T) > select "Calendar" tab > right click and select "Show On Charts" > Click "Delete All Events".
PROBLEM SOLVED, THANKS! YOU`VE JUST SAVED A LOT OF MY NERVES! :)
 
think82  phi.nuts
thank you both.
 
phi nuts #:
Open Toolbox (Ctrl + T) > select "Calendar" tab > right click and select "Show On Charts" > Click "Delete All Events".
thanks! it was actually easy once you know how to do it! was very annoying though! cheers
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