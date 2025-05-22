Please help me to remove those button
think82:Right click on chart then select Objects List (Ctrl-B), then delete all
Can anyone help me to remove those annoying time-buttons? I don`t know how they appear on my MT-5 platform, I just tried everything to remove them (went through all chapters and options, read the whole indicator and object list..) - without success! :(
WOULD REALLY APPRECIATE TO HELP ME SOLVE THIS PROBLEM!
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Types of Chart Events
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Types of Chart Events - Documentation on MQL5
Open Toolbox (Ctrl + T) > select "Calendar" tab > right click and select "Show On Charts" > Click "Delete All Events".
phi.nuts:PROBLEM SOLVED, THANKS! YOU`VE JUST SAVED A LOT OF MY NERVES! :)
Open Toolbox (Ctrl + T) > select "Calendar" tab > right click and select "Show On Charts" > Click "Delete All Events".
Open Toolbox (Ctrl + T) > select "Calendar" tab > right click and select "Show On Charts" > Click "Delete All Events".
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Can anyone help me to remove those annoying time-buttons? I don`t know how they appear on my MT-5 platform, I just tried everything to remove them (went through all chapters and options, read the whole indicator and object list..) - without success! :(
WOULD REALLY APPRECIATE TO HELP ME SOLVE THIS PROBLEM!