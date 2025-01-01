DocumentationSections
A1 (Get method)

Gets the first membership function slope ratio.

double  A1()

Return Value

The first membership function slope ratio.

A1 (Set method)

Sets the first membership function slope ratio.

void  A1(
   const double  a1      // the first membership function slope ratio 
   )

Parameters

a1

[in] The first membership function slope ratio.

