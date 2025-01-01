MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsFuzzy LogicMembership functionsCProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctionsA1 A1A2C1C2GetValue A1 (Get method) Gets the first membership function slope ratio. double A1() Return Value The first membership function slope ratio. A1 (Set method) Sets the first membership function slope ratio. void A1( const double a1 // the first membership function slope ratio ) Parameters a1 [in] The first membership function slope ratio. CProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions A2