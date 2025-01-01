DocumentationSections
Computes the solution to the system of linear equations with a symmetric or Hermitian conjugated matrix A and multiple right-hand sides. A*X = B, where A is an n-by-n symmetric or unitary matrix, the columns of matrix B are individual right-hand sides, and the columns of X are the corresponding solutions. LAPACK functions SYSV, HESV.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionSy(
   matrix&         B,            // right hand side matrix B
   matrix&         X             // solution matrix X
   );
 
bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionSy(
   vector&         B,            // right hand side vector B
   vector&         X             // solution vector X
   );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionSy(
   matrixf&        B,            // right hand side matrix B
   matrixf&        X             // solution matrix X
   );
 
bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionSy(
   vectorf&         B,            // right hand side vector B
   vectorf&         X             // solution vector X
   );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionSy(
   matrixc&        B,            // right hand side matrix B
   matrixc&        X             // solution matrix X
   );
 
bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionSy(
   vectorc&        B,            // right hand side vector B
   vectorc&        X             // solution vector X
   );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionSy(
   matrixcf&       B,            // right hand side matrix B
   matrixcf&       X             // solution matrix X
   );
 
bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionSy(
   vectorcf&       B,            // right hand side vector B
   vectorcf&       X             // solution vector X
   );

Parameters

B

[in]  Matrix B whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations. Vector B contains one column of right-hand side.

X

[out]  Matrix or vector X with solutions of linear equations system.

 

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix B. Output vector X has the same size as input vector B.

The input can be a symmetric (Hermitian conjugated), upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric (Hermitian conjugated).