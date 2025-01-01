- EigenSymmetricDC
Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric or Hermitian (complex conjugated) matrix using the 2stage technique for the reduction to tridiagonal then using the Multiple Relatively Robust Representations, MRRR algorithm (LAPACK functions SYEVR_2STAGE, HEEVR_2STAGE).
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::EigenSymmetricRobust2s(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrixf::EigenSymmetricRobust2s(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrixc::EigenSymmetricRobust2s(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrixcf::EigenSymmetricRobust2s(
Parameters
jobv
[in] ENUM_EIG_VALUES enumeration value which determines the method for computing eigenvectors.
range
[in] ENUM_BLAS_RANGE enumeration value that defines a subset of computable eigenvalues and vectors.
lower
[in] The lower bound of eigenvalues subset; it is specified depending on the value of the 'range' parameter.
upper
[in] The upper bound of eigenvalues subset; it is specified depending on the value of the 'range' parameter.
abstol
[in] Absolute error tolerance.
The absolute error tolerance to which each eigenvalue/eigenvector is required.
If jobv = 'V', the eigenvalues and eigenvectors output have residual norms bounded by abstol, and the dot products between different eigenvectors are bounded by abstol.
If abstol < n *eps*|T|, then n *eps*|T| is used instead, where eps is the machine precision, and |T| is the 1-norm of the matrix T. The eigenvalues are computed to an accuracy of eps*|T| irrespective of abstol.
If high relative precision is important, 'abstol' should be set to a safe minimum value X such that 1.0/X does not overflow.
eigen_values
[out] Vector of eigenvalues.
eigen_vectors
[out] Matrix of eigenvectors.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
Computation depends on the values of the jobv and range parameters.
When jobv = EIGVALUES_V, eigenvectors and eigenvalues are calculated. In the current OpenBLAS implementation, this value is not supported. Attempting to use it will result in error 4003 (ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER).
If EIGVALUES_N is set, eigenvectors are not calculated. Only eigenvalues are computed.
When BLASRANGE_A is set, all eigenvalues are computed, and the lower and upper parameters are ignored.
With the BLASRANGE_V value, only those eigenvalues (and their vectors) are computed, which fall within the range of real values specified by the 'lower' and 'upper' parameters.
With the BLASRANGE_I value, only those eigenvalues (and their vectors) are computed, which fall within the range of integer indices specified by the 'lower' and 'upper' parameters. For example, with lower=0 and upper=2, only the first three eigenvalues are computed.
The input can be a symmetric (Hermitian), upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric (Hermitian conjugated).
ENUM_EIG_VALUES
An enumeration defining the need to compute eigenvectors.
|
ID
|
Description
|
EIGVALUES_V
|
Eigenvectors and eigenvalues are calculated. Not available in this release.
|
EIGVALUES_N
|
Only eigenvalues are computed, without vectors.
ENUM_BLAS_RANGE
An enumeration defining how right singular vectors should be computed.
|
ID
|
Description
|
BLASRANGE_A
|
All singular or eigenvalues will be found.
|
BLASRANGE_V
|
All singular or eigenvalues in the half-open interval (VL,VU] will be found.
|
BLASRANGE_I
|
The IL-th through IU-th singular or eigenvalues will be found.