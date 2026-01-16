- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD#
|33
|GOLD#
|11
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD#
|23
|GOLD#
|13
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD#
|198K
|GOLD#
|1.3K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-MT5 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;
it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.
Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.
Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.
Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.
