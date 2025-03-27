Währungen / PDSB
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
PDSB: PDS Biotechnology Corporation
1.09 USD 0.06 (5.22%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PDSB hat sich für heute um -5.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.08 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.15 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die PDS Biotechnology Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PDSB News
- PDS Biotech: Studiendaten zeigen signifikant verlängertes Überleben bei Kopf- und Halskrebs
- PDS Biotech reports 29.5-month survival in head and neck cancer trial
- PDS Biotechnology stock rises after announcing promising cancer trial data
- PDS Biotech reports 39.3-month survival in head and neck cancer trial
- PDSB Loss Improves as Costs Drop
- PDS Biotechnology stock advances as Phase 2 trial meets expansion criteria
- PDS Biotechnology stock rises after trial meets criteria for expansion
- PDS Biotech expands equity incentive plan
- # H.C. Wainwright maintains Buy rating on PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY stock
- PDS Biotech to Host Key Opinion Leader Event to Discuss Versamune ® HPV for the Treatment of HPV16+ HNSCC
- PDS Biotech reports steady survival rates in HPV16-positive HNSCC trial
- Merus shares rise as Needham lifts price target to $88
- PDS Biotech reports extended survival in HPV cancer study
- PDS Biotech at A.G.P. Showcase: Versamune’s Promising Potential
- PDS Biotech to Participate at the A.G.P. Virtual Annual Healthcare Company Showcase
- PDS Biotech advances Phase 3 trial, reports Q1 financials
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Tagesspanne
1.08 1.15
Jahresspanne
0.85 4.29
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.15
- Eröffnung
- 1.15
- Bid
- 1.09
- Ask
- 1.39
- Tief
- 1.08
- Hoch
- 1.15
- Volumen
- 325
- Tagesänderung
- -5.22%
- Monatsänderung
- -10.66%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -6.03%
- Jahresänderung
- -71.32%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K