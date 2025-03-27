QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PDSB
Tornare a Azioni

PDSB: PDS Biotechnology Corporation

1.05 USD 0.10 (8.70%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PDSB ha avuto una variazione del -8.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.05 e ad un massimo di 1.15.

Segui le dinamiche di PDS Biotechnology Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PDSB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.05 1.15
Intervallo Annuale
0.85 4.29
Chiusura Precedente
1.15
Apertura
1.15
Bid
1.05
Ask
1.35
Minimo
1.05
Massimo
1.15
Volume
650
Variazione giornaliera
-8.70%
Variazione Mensile
-13.93%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.48%
Variazione Annuale
-72.37%
21 settembre, domenica