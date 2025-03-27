시세섹션
통화 / PDSB
주식로 돌아가기

PDSB: PDS Biotechnology Corporation

1.05 USD 0.10 (8.70%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PDSB 환율이 오늘 -8.70%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.05이고 고가는 1.15이었습니다.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PDSB News

일일 변동 비율
1.05 1.15
년간 변동
0.85 4.29
이전 종가
1.15
시가
1.15
Bid
1.05
Ask
1.35
저가
1.05
고가
1.15
볼륨
650
일일 변동
-8.70%
월 변동
-13.93%
6개월 변동
-9.48%
년간 변동율
-72.37%
20 9월, 토요일