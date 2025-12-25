FreelanceKategorien

Convert TradingView Pine Script Strategy to MQL5 Expert Advisor

MQL5 Konvertierung Forex Debugging eines Roboters/Indikators Data mining

Spezifikation

I need an experienced MQL5 developer to convert my complete Pine Script trading strategy into a fully functional MQL5 Expert Advisor.

Strategy Overview:

  • MACD crossover signals with EMA200 trend filter
  • Multi-timeframe analysis (current TF + 1H, 2H, 4H, Daily, Weekly)
  • Choppiness Index filter (avoids ranging markets)
  • Consistent trend verification across multiple lookback periods
  • ATR-based stop loss and take profit with adjustable smoothing
  • Trading hours filter (Vienna timezone)
  • Cooldown period after trade exits
  • Complete risk management system

Requirements:

  • Full conversion of all strategy logic (I will provide the complete Pine Script code)
  • Multi-timeframe alignment checking (minimum 3 of 6 timeframes must agree)
  • All filters must work exactly as in original: MACD, EMA200, Choppiness, consistent trend checks
  • Proper position management with SL/TP
  • Trading hours filter with timezone support
  • Cooldown logic after exits
  • User-adjustable inputs for all parameters
  • Clean, well-commented code
  • Testing and verification that signals match the original strategy

What I Provide:

  • Complete Pine Script source code (approximately 200 lines)
  • Detailed explanation of all logic if needed

Deliverables:

  • Working MQL5 EA file (.mq5)
  • Compiled EA file (.ex5)
  • Brief documentation on how to use it

Bewerbungen

1
Entwickler 1
Bewertung
(433)
Projekte
686
34%
Schlichtung
32
72% / 9%
Frist nicht eingehalten
22
3%
Arbeitet
2
Entwickler 2
Bewertung
(539)
Projekte
618
33%
Schlichtung
35
37% / 49%
Frist nicht eingehalten
10
2%
Überlastet
3
Entwickler 3
Bewertung
(511)
Projekte
548
53%
Schlichtung
13
69% / 15%
Frist nicht eingehalten
3
1%
Frei
4
Entwickler 4
Bewertung
(1)
Projekte
0
0%
Schlichtung
4
0% / 75%
Frist nicht eingehalten
0
Arbeitet
5
Entwickler 5
Bewertung
(4)
Projekte
4
25%
Schlichtung
0
Frist nicht eingehalten
1
25%
Überlastet
6
Entwickler 6
Bewertung
(64)
Projekte
144
46%
Schlichtung
19
42% / 16%
Frist nicht eingehalten
32
22%
Frei
7
Entwickler 7
Bewertung
(1)
Projekte
1
0%
Schlichtung
2
0% / 0%
Frist nicht eingehalten
0
Arbeitet
8
Entwickler 8
Bewertung
(294)
Projekte
469
39%
Schlichtung
102
40% / 24%
Frist nicht eingehalten
77
16%
Beschäftigt
Veröffentlicht: 2 Beispiele
Ähnliche Aufträge
MT5 Mobile iOS Replay / Backtest Tool (Live-Look, Manual Trading, Delayed Data) 3000 - 5000 USD
I am looking for an experienced iS developer to build a replay/backtest tool for MT5 Mobile on iOS, or alternatively, a separate iOS app that looks and functions exactly like MT5 Mobile. The goal is to replay historical market data (XAUUSD+, Gold) while allowing manual trading exactly like a live account, for strategy testing and trading video creation. The chart must look identical to a live MT chart, with no
MT5 Mobile iOS Replay / Backtest Tool (Live-Look, Manual Trading, Delayed Data) 3000 - 5000 USD
I am looking for an experienced iOS developer to build a replay/backtest tool for MT5 Mobile on iOS, or alternatively, a separate iOS app that looks and functions exactly like MT5 Mobile. The goal is to replay historical market data (XAUUSD+, Gold) while allowing manual trading exactly like a live account, for strategy testing and trading video creation. The chart must look identical to a live MT5 chart, with no

Projektdetails

Budget
30 - 100 USD
MwSt (20%): 6 - 20 USD
Insgesamt: 36 - 120 USD
Für die Entwickler
27 - 90 USD
Ausführungsfristen
bis 7 Tag(e)

Kunde

Veröffentlichte Aufträge1
Anzahl der Schlichtungen0