I need an experienced MQL5 developer to convert my complete Pine Script trading strategy into a fully functional MQL5 Expert Advisor.
Strategy Overview:
- MACD crossover signals with EMA200 trend filter
- Multi-timeframe analysis (current TF + 1H, 2H, 4H, Daily, Weekly)
- Choppiness Index filter (avoids ranging markets)
- Consistent trend verification across multiple lookback periods
- ATR-based stop loss and take profit with adjustable smoothing
- Trading hours filter (Vienna timezone)
- Cooldown period after trade exits
- Complete risk management system
Requirements:
- Full conversion of all strategy logic (I will provide the complete Pine Script code)
- Multi-timeframe alignment checking (minimum 3 of 6 timeframes must agree)
- All filters must work exactly as in original: MACD, EMA200, Choppiness, consistent trend checks
- Proper position management with SL/TP
- Trading hours filter with timezone support
- Cooldown logic after exits
- User-adjustable inputs for all parameters
- Clean, well-commented code
- Testing and verification that signals match the original strategy
What I Provide:
- Complete Pine Script source code (approximately 200 lines)
- Detailed explanation of all logic if needed
Deliverables:
- Working MQL5 EA file (.mq5)
- Compiled EA file (.ex5)
- Brief documentation on how to use it
