PLUGeTridLinearEquationsSolution

Solves a system of linear equations

A * X = B, A**T * X = B, or A**H * X = B

with a tridiagonal matrix A using the LU-factorization computed by FactorizationPLUGeTridRaw, with multiple right-hand sides. LAPACK function GTTRS.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::PLUGeTridLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

matrix& B,

matrix& X

);



bool matrix::PLUGeTridLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

vector& B,

vector& X

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::PLUGeTridLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

matrixf& B,

matrixf& X

);



bool matrixf::PLUGeTridLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

vectorf& B,

vectorf& X

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::PLUGeTridLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

matrixc& B,

matrixc& X

);



bool matrixc::PLUGeTridLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

vectorc& B,

vectorc& X

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::PLUGeTridLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

matrixcf& B,

matrixcf& X

);



bool matrixcf::PLUGeTridLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

vectorcf& B,

vectorcf& X

);

Parameters

ipiv

[in] Pivot indices array obtained as result of GTTRF function.

trans

[in] ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM enumeration value which specifies the form of the system of equations.

B

[in] Matrix B whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations. Vector B contains one column of right-hand side.

X

[out] Matrix or vector X with solutions of linear equations system.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

This method is applied to the matrix AF obtained as result of FactorizationPLUGeTridRaw method.

Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix B. Output vector X has the same size as input vector B.

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM

An enumeration defining which form of the equations' system calculated.

ID Description EQUATIONSFORM_N 'N': A * X = B (No transpose) EQUATIONSFORM_T 'T': A**T * X = B (Transpose) EQUATIONSFORM_C 'C': A**H * X = B (Conjugate transpose)

In case of real matrices the value EQUATIONSFORM_C assumed as Transpose.