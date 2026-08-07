订阅将在交易开始时启用
- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
43
盈利交易:
38 (88.37%)
亏损交易:
5 (11.63%)
最好交易:
24.96 USD
最差交易:
-7.28 USD
毛利:
405.16 USD (122 606 pips)
毛利亏损:
-43.05 USD (299 pips)
最大连续赢利:
18 (238.21 USD)
最大连续盈利:
238.21 USD (18)
夏普比率:
1.15
交易活动:
0.00%
最大入金加载:
5.98%
最近交易:
7 几小时前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
1 一分钟
采收率:
35.71
长期交易:
19 (44.19%)
短期交易:
24 (55.81%)
利润因子:
9.41
预期回报:
8.42 USD
平均利润:
10.66 USD
平均损失:
-8.61 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-7.28 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-7.28 USD (1)
每月增长:
5.21%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
10.14 USD
最大值:
10.14 USD (1.01%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.00% (10.00 USD)
净值:
0.93% (9.59 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.pro
|40
|EURUSD.pro
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.pro
|372
|EURUSD.pro
|-6
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.pro
|6K
|EURUSD.pro
|0
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +24.96 USD
最差交易: -7 USD
最大连续赢利: 18
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +238.21 USD
最大连续亏损: -7.28 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Axi-US51-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
#FINBASE PIXEL
Counter-trend multi-position gold scalping
## Performance Objective
* Target return: approximately 10% per month (not guaranteed and dependent on market conditions).
* Trading frequency: approximately 7 to 13 trades per month.
## How the strategy enters trades
PIXEL identifies potential reversal points on gold. It opens a counter-trend position using position sizing indexed to the account balance, then adds constant-lot averaging positions if the market briefly moves further away. All positions are closed as a basket once the basket's profit target is reached.
## Risk Management
1. Hard stop at 15% drawdown: if the account reaches a 15% maximum drawdown, all trading stops immediately. The strategy is then fully reviewed and validated before any trading resumes.
2. Basket management logic: all positions are closed together based on an internal signal, with no position left unmanaged.
3. Adaptive position sizing based on account equity: more positions do not mean more risk, as lot sizes automatically adjust to the account balance.
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