#FINBASE PIXEL





Counter-trend multi-position gold scalping





## Performance Objective





* Target return: approximately 10% per month (not guaranteed and dependent on market conditions).

* Trading frequency: approximately 7 to 13 trades per month.





## How the strategy enters trades





PIXEL identifies potential reversal points on gold. It opens a counter-trend position using position sizing indexed to the account balance, then adds constant-lot averaging positions if the market briefly moves further away. All positions are closed as a basket once the basket's profit target is reached.





## Risk Management





1. Hard stop at 15% drawdown: if the account reaches a 15% maximum drawdown, all trading stops immediately. The strategy is then fully reviewed and validated before any trading resumes.





2. Basket management logic: all positions are closed together based on an internal signal, with no position left unmanaged.





3. Adaptive position sizing based on account equity: more positions do not mean more risk, as lot sizes automatically adjust to the account balance.



