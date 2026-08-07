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Yann Perennec

FINBASE PIXEL

Yann Perennec
Yann Perennec

Yann Perennec

0 reviews
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Axi-US51-Live
1:500

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
35 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
5 (12.50%)
Best trade:
24.96 USD
Worst trade:
-7.28 USD
Gross Profit:
392.77 USD (122 431 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42.09 USD (299 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (238.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
238.21 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.20
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
34.58
Long Trades:
19 (47.50%)
Short Trades:
21 (52.50%)
Profit Factor:
9.33
Expected Payoff:
8.77 USD
Average Profit:
11.22 USD
Average Loss:
-8.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-7.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.28 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.14 USD
Maximal:
10.14 USD (1.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pro 37
EURUSD.pro 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pro 361
EURUSD.pro -6
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pro 5.9K
EURUSD.pro 0
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.96 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +238.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US51-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

#FINBASE PIXEL

Counter-trend multi-position gold scalping

## Performance Objective

* Target return: approximately 10% per month (not guaranteed and dependent on market conditions).
* Trading frequency: approximately 7 to 13 trades per month.

## How the strategy enters trades

PIXEL identifies potential reversal points on gold. It opens a counter-trend position using position sizing indexed to the account balance, then adds constant-lot averaging positions if the market briefly moves further away. All positions are closed as a basket once the basket's profit target is reached.

## Risk Management

1. Hard stop at 15% drawdown: if the account reaches a 15% maximum drawdown, all trading stops immediately. The strategy is then fully reviewed and validated before any trading resumes.

2. Basket management logic: all positions are closed together based on an internal signal, with no position left unmanaged.

3. Adaptive position sizing based on account equity: more positions do not mean more risk, as lot sizes automatically adjust to the account balance.


No reviews
2026.08.07 14:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.07 14:56
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
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