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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
35 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
5 (12.50%)
Best trade:
24.96 USD
Worst trade:
-7.28 USD
Gross Profit:
392.77 USD (122 431 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42.09 USD (299 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (238.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
238.21 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.20
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
34.58
Long Trades:
19 (47.50%)
Short Trades:
21 (52.50%)
Profit Factor:
9.33
Expected Payoff:
8.77 USD
Average Profit:
11.22 USD
Average Loss:
-8.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-7.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.28 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.14 USD
Maximal:
10.14 USD (1.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.pro
|37
|EURUSD.pro
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.pro
|361
|EURUSD.pro
|-6
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.pro
|5.9K
|EURUSD.pro
|0
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.96 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +238.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US51-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
#FINBASE PIXEL
Counter-trend multi-position gold scalping
## Performance Objective
* Target return: approximately 10% per month (not guaranteed and dependent on market conditions).
* Trading frequency: approximately 7 to 13 trades per month.
## How the strategy enters trades
PIXEL identifies potential reversal points on gold. It opens a counter-trend position using position sizing indexed to the account balance, then adds constant-lot averaging positions if the market briefly moves further away. All positions are closed as a basket once the basket's profit target is reached.
## Risk Management
1. Hard stop at 15% drawdown: if the account reaches a 15% maximum drawdown, all trading stops immediately. The strategy is then fully reviewed and validated before any trading resumes.
2. Basket management logic: all positions are closed together based on an internal signal, with no position left unmanaged.
3. Adaptive position sizing based on account equity: more positions do not mean more risk, as lot sizes automatically adjust to the account balance.
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