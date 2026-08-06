- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
18
盈利交易:
8 (44.44%)
亏损交易:
10 (55.56%)
最好交易:
125.85 USD
最差交易:
-86.07 USD
毛利:
642.99 USD (26 126 pips)
毛利亏损:
-494.84 USD (19 401 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (381.86 USD)
最大连续盈利:
381.86 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
35.28%
最大入金加载:
1.95%
最近交易:
37 几分钟前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
5 小时
采收率:
0.62
长期交易:
10 (55.56%)
短期交易:
8 (44.44%)
利润因子:
1.30
预期回报:
8.23 USD
平均利润:
80.37 USD
平均损失:
-49.48 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-232.32 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-232.32 USD (4)
每月增长:
8.18%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
101.27 USD
最大值:
240.04 USD (16.62%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
21.68% (240.04 USD)
净值:
4.50% (47.48 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GOLD#
|148
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GOLD#
|6.7K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +125.85 USD
最差交易: -86 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +381.86 USD
最大连续亏损: -232.32 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-MT5 4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
H.J.P279.ID
*Build Profit Through Systems, Not Speculation.*
HURIP JAYA PROFIT 279 INDONESIA https://t.me/HuripJayaProfit operates as a trading community that prioritizes professional copy trading and trading psychology guidance, helping traders make decisions in a disciplined and calculated manner.
We implement clear risk management principles:
* Maximum daily drawdown: *5%*
* Maximum monthly drawdown: *10%*
* Risk per position: *1-2,5%%*
* Dynamic lot sizes adjusted to market conditions
With this approach, we target growth of over 10%++ per month while maintaining account stability through discipline and risk management.
*Sustainable trading is built on discipline, patience, and risk management—not luck.*
*Trading yang berkelanjutan dibangun dari disiplin, kesabaran, dan manajemen risiko—bukan dari keberuntungan.*
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
8%
0
0
USD
USD
918
USD
USD
2
0%
18
44%
35%
1.29
8.23
USD
USD
22%
1:500