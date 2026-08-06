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Dadan Hidayatulloh

HJP279ID

Dadan Hidayatulloh
Dadan Hidayatulloh

Dadan Hidayatulloh

H.J.P279.ID
*Build Profit Through Systems, Not Speculation.*
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 30%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
6 (60.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (40.00%)
Best trade:
125.85 USD
Worst trade:
-51.68 USD
Gross Profit:
497.69 USD (18 861 pips)
Gross Loss:
-160.44 USD (6 555 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (381.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
381.86 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading activity:
56.76%
Max deposit load:
1.95%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.33
Long Trades:
6 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.10
Expected Payoff:
33.73 USD
Average Profit:
82.95 USD
Average Loss:
-40.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-101.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-101.27 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
30.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
101.27 USD
Maximal:
101.27 USD (9.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.15% (101.27 USD)
By Equity:
3.54% (49.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 337
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +125.85 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +381.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -101.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

H.J.P279.ID
*Build Profit Through Systems, Not Speculation.*

HURIP JAYA PROFIT 279 INDONESIA https://t.me/HuripJayaProfit operates as a trading community that prioritizes professional copy trading and trading psychology guidance, helping traders make decisions in a disciplined and calculated manner.

We implement clear risk management principles:

*   Maximum daily drawdown: *5%*
*   Maximum monthly drawdown: *10%*
*   Risk per position: *1-2,5%%*
*   Dynamic lot sizes adjusted to market conditions

With this approach, we target growth of over 10%++ per month while maintaining account stability through discipline and risk management.

*Sustainable trading is built on discipline, patience, and risk management—not luck.*

*Trading yang berkelanjutan dibangun dari disiplin, kesabaran, dan manajemen risiko—bukan dari keberuntungan.*
No reviews
2026.08.07 06:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 05:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.06 10:03
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.06 10:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 10:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HJP279ID
30 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
0%
10
60%
57%
3.10
33.73
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

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