- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
6 (60.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (40.00%)
Best trade:
125.85 USD
Worst trade:
-51.68 USD
Gross Profit:
497.69 USD (18 861 pips)
Gross Loss:
-160.44 USD (6 555 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (381.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
381.86 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading activity:
56.76%
Max deposit load:
1.95%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.33
Long Trades:
6 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.10
Expected Payoff:
33.73 USD
Average Profit:
82.95 USD
Average Loss:
-40.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-101.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-101.27 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
30.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
101.27 USD
Maximal:
101.27 USD (9.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.15% (101.27 USD)
By Equity:
3.54% (49.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|337
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|12K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +125.85 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +381.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -101.27 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
H.J.P279.ID
*Build Profit Through Systems, Not Speculation.*
HURIP JAYA PROFIT 279 INDONESIA https://t.me/HuripJayaProfit operates as a trading community that prioritizes professional copy trading and trading psychology guidance, helping traders make decisions in a disciplined and calculated manner.
We implement clear risk management principles:
* Maximum daily drawdown: *5%*
* Maximum monthly drawdown: *10%*
* Risk per position: *1-2,5%%*
* Dynamic lot sizes adjusted to market conditions
With this approach, we target growth of over 10%++ per month while maintaining account stability through discipline and risk management.
*Sustainable trading is built on discipline, patience, and risk management—not luck.*
*Trading yang berkelanjutan dibangun dari disiplin, kesabaran, dan manajemen risiko—bukan dari keberuntungan.*
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
1
0%
10
60%
57%
3.10
33.73
USD
USD
9%
1:500