H.J.P279.ID

*Build Profit Through Systems, Not Speculation.*





HURIP JAYA PROFIT 279 INDONESIA https://t.me/HuripJayaProfit operates as a trading community that prioritizes professional copy trading and trading psychology guidance, helping traders make decisions in a disciplined and calculated manner.





We implement clear risk management principles:





* Maximum daily drawdown: *5%*

* Maximum monthly drawdown: *10%*

* Risk per position: *1-2,5%%*

* Dynamic lot sizes adjusted to market conditions





With this approach, we target growth of over 10%++ per month while maintaining account stability through discipline and risk management.





*Sustainable trading is built on discipline, patience, and risk management—not luck.*

*Trading yang berkelanjutan dibangun dari disiplin, kesabaran, dan manajemen risiko—bukan dari keberuntungan.*