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RAFAEL SAURA QUILES

MeridianFX

RAFAEL SAURA QUILES
RAFAEL SAURA QUILES

RAFAEL SAURA QUILES

Degree in business administration and management.
Master in business management and marketing.
Studies in quantitative finance
Capital optimization expert.
Day trader and swing trader of the foreign exchange market.
0条评论
可靠性
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 7%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
28
盈利交易:
22 (78.57%)
亏损交易:
6 (21.43%)
最好交易:
8.43 USD
最差交易:
-2.33 USD
毛利:
41.24 USD (5 304 pips)
毛利亏损:
-8.05 USD (1 112 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (22.61 USD)
最大连续盈利:
22.61 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.53
交易活动:
38.81%
最大入金加载:
5.40%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
19
平均持有时间:
13 小时
采收率:
10.81
长期交易:
20 (71.43%)
短期交易:
8 (28.57%)
利润因子:
5.12
预期回报:
1.19 USD
平均利润:
1.87 USD
平均损失:
-1.34 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-2.82 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2.82 USD (2)
每月增长:
6.74%
算法交易:
42%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
3.07 USD (0.57%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.59% (3.07 USD)
净值:
1.28% (6.49 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NZDCAD 4
AUDCAD 4
EURCAD 4
EURNZD 3
USDCAD 3
AUDJPY 2
NZDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
CADJPY 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPAUD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NZDCAD 2
AUDCAD 0
EURCAD -4
EURNZD 11
USDCAD 4
AUDJPY 7
NZDJPY 2
GBPJPY 3
CADJPY 1
EURUSD 0
NZDUSD 1
GBPNZD -1
GBPCAD 2
GBPAUD 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NZDCAD 291
AUDCAD 11
EURCAD -523
EURNZD 937
USDCAD 577
AUDJPY 984
NZDJPY 284
GBPJPY 539
CADJPY 147
EURUSD 42
NZDUSD 94
GBPNZD -139
GBPCAD 218
GBPAUD 730
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +8.43 USD
最差交易: -2 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +22.61 USD
最大连续亏损: -2.82 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

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0.99 × 121
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1.15 × 33
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1.29 × 70
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1.30 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.30 × 46
AxioryAsia-02Live
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1.65 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.67 × 12
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2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live33
2.26 × 47
41 更多...
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MeridianFX — Signal Description (MQL5)

Systematic multi-pair strategy, no manual intervention

MeridianFX combines 5 independent algorithmic systems trading automatically across a broad basket of currency pairs (major and minor pairs, no exotics), each with a distinct, complementary entry logic, reducing reliance on any single market pattern.

Origin and adaptation of the strategy

The strategy's logic has been validated with larger capital and lower leverage in a regulated European broker environment. This RoboForex signal is an adaptation of those same entry and exit rules, scaled down to a smaller starting capital to make it easier for subscribers to copy — the logic is identical, only the capital scale and available leverage on this specific account differ.

Risk management

  • Fixed, controlled lot size on every trade.
  • Safety Stop Loss and Take Profit on all trades, calculated dynamically based on real market volatility (ATR) rather than fixed pips — adapting to each pair and market condition.
  • No martingale, no grid, no lot-size recovery. Every trade is independent with contained risk.
  • Time-based and/or absolute-profit close on several strategies, avoiding indefinitely held positions.

Trading style
Predominantly swing trading: trades held for several days, low-to-medium entry frequency (no scalping, no high frequency). Built for profiles seeking consistent growth with controlled volatility, not explosive short-term returns.

Diversification
Trading across a broad basket of major and minor pairs, the strategy reduces reliance on any single macro factor or market dynamic, with 5 distinct entry logics running in parallel.

Transparency
All trades are executed 100% automatically on a real RoboForex account. No manual discretion: what you see in the history is exactly the programmed logic, with no exceptions.

Trading involves risk of capital loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The leverage and capital on this RoboForex account differ from the environment in which the strategy was originally validated, which may cause variations in performance and drawdown.




没有评论
2026.08.05 14:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.05 14:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
MeridianFX
每月30 USD
7%
0
0
USD
500
USD
2
42%
28
78%
39%
5.12
1.19
USD
1%
1:500
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