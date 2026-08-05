- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|4
|AUDCAD
|4
|EURCAD
|4
|EURNZD
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|AUDJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|NZDCAD
|2
|AUDCAD
|0
|EURCAD
|-4
|EURNZD
|11
|USDCAD
|4
|AUDJPY
|7
|NZDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|3
|CADJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|0
|NZDUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|-1
|GBPCAD
|2
|GBPAUD
|5
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|NZDCAD
|291
|AUDCAD
|11
|EURCAD
|-523
|EURNZD
|937
|USDCAD
|577
|AUDJPY
|984
|NZDJPY
|284
|GBPJPY
|539
|CADJPY
|147
|EURUSD
|42
|NZDUSD
|94
|GBPNZD
|-139
|GBPCAD
|218
|GBPAUD
|730
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.48 × 127
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.48 × 33
|
VantageMarkets-Live 11
|0.71 × 493
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.99 × 121
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.03 × 75
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.03 × 132
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.04 × 114
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.15 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.29 × 70
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|1.30 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|1.30 × 46
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.41 × 51
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.64 × 155
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.65 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.67 × 12
|
EightcapInternational-Real-4
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|2.26 × 47
MeridianFX — Signal Description (MQL5)
Systematic multi-pair strategy, no manual intervention
MeridianFX combines 5 independent algorithmic systems trading automatically across a broad basket of currency pairs (major and minor pairs, no exotics), each with a distinct, complementary entry logic, reducing reliance on any single market pattern.
Origin and adaptation of the strategy
The strategy's logic has been validated with larger capital and lower leverage in a regulated European broker environment. This RoboForex signal is an adaptation of those same entry and exit rules, scaled down to a smaller starting capital to make it easier for subscribers to copy — the logic is identical, only the capital scale and available leverage on this specific account differ.
Risk management
- Fixed, controlled lot size on every trade.
- Safety Stop Loss and Take Profit on all trades, calculated dynamically based on real market volatility (ATR) rather than fixed pips — adapting to each pair and market condition.
- No martingale, no grid, no lot-size recovery. Every trade is independent with contained risk.
- Time-based and/or absolute-profit close on several strategies, avoiding indefinitely held positions.
Trading style
Predominantly swing trading: trades held for several days, low-to-medium entry frequency (no scalping, no high frequency). Built for profiles seeking consistent growth with controlled volatility, not explosive short-term returns.
Diversification
Trading across a broad basket of major and minor pairs, the strategy reduces reliance on any single macro factor or market dynamic, with 5 distinct entry logics running in parallel.
Transparency
All trades are executed 100% automatically on a real RoboForex account. No manual discretion: what you see in the history is exactly the programmed logic, with no exceptions.
Trading involves risk of capital loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The leverage and capital on this RoboForex account differ from the environment in which the strategy was originally validated, which may cause variations in performance and drawdown.
USD
USD
USD