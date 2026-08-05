MeridianFX — Signal Description (MQL5)

Systematic multi-pair strategy, no manual intervention

MeridianFX combines 5 independent algorithmic systems trading automatically across a broad basket of currency pairs (major and minor pairs, no exotics), each with a distinct, complementary entry logic, reducing reliance on any single market pattern.

Origin and adaptation of the strategy

The strategy's logic has been validated with larger capital and lower leverage in a regulated European broker environment. This RoboForex signal is an adaptation of those same entry and exit rules, scaled down to a smaller starting capital to make it easier for subscribers to copy — the logic is identical, only the capital scale and available leverage on this specific account differ.

Risk management

Fixed, controlled lot size on every trade.

Safety Stop Loss and Take Profit on all trades, calculated dynamically based on real market volatility (ATR) rather than fixed pips — adapting to each pair and market condition.

No martingale, no grid, no lot-size recovery. Every trade is independent with contained risk.

Time-based and/or absolute-profit close on several strategies, avoiding indefinitely held positions.

Trading style

Predominantly swing trading: trades held for several days, low-to-medium entry frequency (no scalping, no high frequency). Built for profiles seeking consistent growth with controlled volatility, not explosive short-term returns.

Diversification

Trading across a broad basket of major and minor pairs, the strategy reduces reliance on any single macro factor or market dynamic, with 5 distinct entry logics running in parallel.

Transparency

All trades are executed 100% automatically on a real RoboForex account. No manual discretion: what you see in the history is exactly the programmed logic, with no exceptions.

Trading involves risk of capital loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The leverage and capital on this RoboForex account differ from the environment in which the strategy was originally validated, which may cause variations in performance and drawdown.



