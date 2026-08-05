MeridianFX — Strategy Description

Overview

MeridianFX is a fully systematic strategy combining four complementary algorithmic engines — Keynes EA, Graham EA, M. Burry EA, and Soros EA — applied across a basket of currency pairs selected for their exposure to risk sentiment and commodity currencies (CAD, AUD). No manual intervention: all trading is automated and rules-based.

Component roles

Keynes EA : entries driven by Thursday/Friday momentum and trend filters, with configurable entry day (Friday, Monday, or Tuesday following).

: entries driven by Thursday/Friday momentum and trend filters, with configurable entry day (Friday, Monday, or Tuesday following). Graham EA : ATR-distance mean-reversion entries relative to the daily open, with independent Thursday/Friday trading filters and an optional automatic breakeven based on ATR200.

: ATR-distance mean-reversion entries relative to the daily open, with independent Thursday/Friday trading filters and an optional automatic breakeven based on ATR200. M. Burry EA : cross-confirmation strategy, Friday → confirmation day. Detects a directional bias on Friday at 7:00 and only trades if a configurable follow-up moment (Monday 7:00, Tuesday 7:00, or Tuesday 17:00) confirms that bias against the Friday reference price. Time-based close configurable (same day or the day after).

: cross-confirmation strategy, Friday → confirmation day. Detects a directional bias on Friday at 7:00 and only trades if a configurable follow-up moment (Monday 7:00, Tuesday 7:00, or Tuesday 17:00) confirms that bias against the Friday reference price. Time-based close configurable (same day or the day after). Soros EA: daily-chart mean-reversion system. Trades when price deviates from its 22-period daily SMA by a configurable multiple of the daily ATR200, targeting a return to the mean, with an ADX-based trend filter to avoid entries during strong directional markets.

Risk management

Fixed, adjustable lot size and an independent magic number per EA, allowing all four bots to run on the same account without interfering with each other.

All four EAs include a safety Stop Loss and/or Take Profit calculated as multiples of the daily ATR (200 period), limiting exposure against abnormal price moves.

Time-based close on Graham and Burry, and a trend-strength filter (ADX) on Soros, preventing positions from being held outside favorable market conditions.

Style

Pure systematic swing trading (multi-day holds, closed by TP/SL, by time, or by reversion to the mean), with no discretionary or manual intervention. The strategy relies solely on the programmed logic of the four EAs running on RoboForex via MetaTrader.



