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RAFAEL SAURA QUILES

MeridianFX

RAFAEL SAURA QUILES
RAFAEL SAURA QUILES

RAFAEL SAURA QUILES

Degree in business administration and management.
Master in business management and marketing.
Studies in quantitative finance
Capital optimization expert.
Day trader and swing trader of the foreign exchange market.
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 4%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
11 (91.66%)
Loss Trades:
1 (8.33%)
Best trade:
8.43 USD
Worst trade:
-0.87 USD
Gross Profit:
20.67 USD (2 330 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.87 USD (139 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (13.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.31 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.73
Trading activity:
73.12%
Max deposit load:
1.35%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
22.76
Long Trades:
7 (58.33%)
Short Trades:
5 (41.67%)
Profit Factor:
23.76
Expected Payoff:
1.65 USD
Average Profit:
1.88 USD
Average Loss:
-0.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.87 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.96%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.87 USD (0.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.17% (0.87 USD)
By Equity:
0.06% (0.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 3
EURNZD 2
NZDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
CADJPY 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 2
EURNZD 10
NZDJPY 2
GBPJPY 3
CADJPY 1
EURUSD 0
NZDUSD 1
GBPNZD -1
GBPCAD 2
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 330
EURNZD 676
NZDJPY 284
GBPJPY 539
CADJPY 147
EURUSD 42
NZDUSD 94
GBPNZD -139
GBPCAD 218
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.43 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 2
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.48 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
0.49 × 93
VantageMarkets-Live 11
0.71 × 473
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.97 × 93
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.15 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.35 × 79
ThreeTrader-Live
1.38 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.47 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.51 × 74
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.67 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.68 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.71 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.72 × 69
Tickmill-Live10
1.76 × 25
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.76 × 34
Axi-US06-Live
2.77 × 123
37 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

MeridianFX — Strategy Description

Overview

MeridianFX is a fully systematic strategy combining four complementary algorithmic engines — Keynes EA, Graham EA, M. Burry EA, and Soros EA — applied across a basket of currency pairs selected for their exposure to risk sentiment and commodity currencies (CAD, AUD). No manual intervention: all trading is automated and rules-based.

Component roles

  • Keynes EA: entries driven by Thursday/Friday momentum and trend filters, with configurable entry day (Friday, Monday, or Tuesday following).
  • Graham EA: ATR-distance mean-reversion entries relative to the daily open, with independent Thursday/Friday trading filters and an optional automatic breakeven based on ATR200.
  • M. Burry EA: cross-confirmation strategy, Friday → confirmation day. Detects a directional bias on Friday at 7:00 and only trades if a configurable follow-up moment (Monday 7:00, Tuesday 7:00, or Tuesday 17:00) confirms that bias against the Friday reference price. Time-based close configurable (same day or the day after).
  • Soros EA: daily-chart mean-reversion system. Trades when price deviates from its 22-period daily SMA by a configurable multiple of the daily ATR200, targeting a return to the mean, with an ADX-based trend filter to avoid entries during strong directional markets.

Risk management

  • Fixed, adjustable lot size and an independent magic number per EA, allowing all four bots to run on the same account without interfering with each other.
  • All four EAs include a safety Stop Loss and/or Take Profit calculated as multiples of the daily ATR (200 period), limiting exposure against abnormal price moves.
  • Time-based close on Graham and Burry, and a trend-strength filter (ADX) on Soros, preventing positions from being held outside favorable market conditions.

Style

Pure systematic swing trading (multi-day holds, closed by TP/SL, by time, or by reversion to the mean), with no discretionary or manual intervention. The strategy relies solely on the programmed logic of the four EAs running on RoboForex via MetaTrader.




No reviews
2026.08.05 14:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.05 14:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MeridianFX
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
500
USD
1
8%
12
91%
73%
23.75
1.65
USD
0%
1:500
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