- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|3
|EURNZD
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|2
|EURNZD
|10
|NZDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|3
|CADJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|0
|NZDUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|-1
|GBPCAD
|2
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|330
|EURNZD
|676
|NZDJPY
|284
|GBPJPY
|539
|CADJPY
|147
|EURUSD
|42
|NZDUSD
|94
|GBPNZD
|-139
|GBPCAD
|218
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.48 × 33
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.49 × 93
|
VantageMarkets-Live 11
|0.71 × 473
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.97 × 93
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.15 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.35 × 79
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.38 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.47 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.51 × 74
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|1.57 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.67 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.68 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|1.71 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.72 × 69
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.76 × 25
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.76 × 34
|
Axi-US06-Live
|2.77 × 123
MeridianFX — Strategy Description
Overview
MeridianFX is a fully systematic strategy combining four complementary algorithmic engines — Keynes EA, Graham EA, M. Burry EA, and Soros EA — applied across a basket of currency pairs selected for their exposure to risk sentiment and commodity currencies (CAD, AUD). No manual intervention: all trading is automated and rules-based.
Component roles
- Keynes EA: entries driven by Thursday/Friday momentum and trend filters, with configurable entry day (Friday, Monday, or Tuesday following).
- Graham EA: ATR-distance mean-reversion entries relative to the daily open, with independent Thursday/Friday trading filters and an optional automatic breakeven based on ATR200.
- M. Burry EA: cross-confirmation strategy, Friday → confirmation day. Detects a directional bias on Friday at 7:00 and only trades if a configurable follow-up moment (Monday 7:00, Tuesday 7:00, or Tuesday 17:00) confirms that bias against the Friday reference price. Time-based close configurable (same day or the day after).
- Soros EA: daily-chart mean-reversion system. Trades when price deviates from its 22-period daily SMA by a configurable multiple of the daily ATR200, targeting a return to the mean, with an ADX-based trend filter to avoid entries during strong directional markets.
Risk management
- Fixed, adjustable lot size and an independent magic number per EA, allowing all four bots to run on the same account without interfering with each other.
- All four EAs include a safety Stop Loss and/or Take Profit calculated as multiples of the daily ATR (200 period), limiting exposure against abnormal price moves.
- Time-based close on Graham and Burry, and a trend-strength filter (ADX) on Soros, preventing positions from being held outside favorable market conditions.
Style
Pure systematic swing trading (multi-day holds, closed by TP/SL, by time, or by reversion to the mean), with no discretionary or manual intervention. The strategy relies solely on the programmed logic of the four EAs running on RoboForex via MetaTrader.
USD
USD
USD