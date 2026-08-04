- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
80
盈利交易:
35 (43.75%)
亏损交易:
45 (56.25%)
最好交易:
422.10 USD
最差交易:
-137.20 USD
毛利:
2 375.83 USD (301 679 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 102.06 USD (267 445 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (1 999.68 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 999.68 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.17
交易活动:
14.95%
最大入金加载:
4.50%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
2.49
长期交易:
64 (80.00%)
短期交易:
16 (20.00%)
利润因子:
2.16
预期回报:
15.92 USD
平均利润:
67.88 USD
平均损失:
-24.49 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-175.61 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-430.85 USD (8)
每月增长:
29.81%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
242.40 USD
最大值:
510.70 USD (10.58%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.75% (510.70 USD)
净值:
2.16% (122.40 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|#US100_U26
|59
|BITCOIN
|7
|#US500_U26
|6
|ETHEREUM
|5
|USDJPY
|2
|GOLD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|#US100_U26
|499
|BITCOIN
|-32
|#US500_U26
|878
|ETHEREUM
|-23
|USDJPY
|0
|GOLD
|-48
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|#US100_U26
|89K
|BITCOIN
|-87K
|#US500_U26
|41K
|ETHEREUM
|-7.7K
|USDJPY
|28
|GOLD
|-792
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +422.10 USD
最差交易: -137 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +1 999.68 USD
最大连续亏损: -175.61 USD
Elliott Wave Pyramiding Strategy
Medium-term trend-following strategy based on classical Elliott Wave Theory and safe pyramiding principles. Focused on steady capital growth with strict risk management.
Key Features
* Elliott Wave Analysis: Market entries are timed at the completion of corrective phases to capture strong impulse waves (primarily Wave 3 and Wave 5).
* Pyramiding Principle: Position sizing scales exclusively in the direction of an established trend. Additional orders are added only after existing positions are moved to breakeven.
* Holding Period: Medium-term trading. Orders may remain open for several days to more than a week, depending on wave structure and market momentum.
* No High-Risk Methods: No Martingale, no grid trading, and no averaging down on losing positions.
Risk Management
* Risk per Trade: Strictly capped between 1.5% and 3.0% of total account equity.
* Capital Protection: Every position is protected with a mandatory Stop Loss upon execution.
* Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Optimized for high reward-to-risk ratios by riding extended trend movements.
Risk Warning & Drawdown Disclosure
* Consecutive Loss Potential: As a trend-following methodology, this strategy requires clear market directional movement. During prolonged sideways consolidation or choppy, range-bound market conditions, a series of consecutive losing trades (losing streaks) can occur.
* Drawdown Management: Temporary equity drawdowns are an inherent part of this system. Subscribers should remain patient, maintain consistent copy ratios, and avoid disconnecting during drawdown cycles.
Subscriber Recommendations
* Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+).
* Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
* Account Type: ECN / RAW / Zero Spread to minimize execution costs.
* VPS Usage: A low-latency VPS connected to the signal server is strongly recommended to prevent execution slippage.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
30%
0
0
USD
USD
5.3K
USD
USD
3
0%
80
43%
15%
2.15
15.92
USD
USD
9%
1:500