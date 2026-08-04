Medium-term trend-following strategy based on classical Elliott Wave Theory and safe pyramiding principles. Focused on steady capital growth with strict risk management.

Key Features

* Elliott Wave Analysis: Market entries are timed at the completion of corrective phases to capture strong impulse waves (primarily Wave 3 and Wave 5).

* Pyramiding Principle: Position sizing scales exclusively in the direction of an established trend. Additional orders are added only after existing positions are moved to breakeven.

* Holding Period: Medium-term trading. Orders may remain open for several days to more than a week, depending on wave structure and market momentum.

* No High-Risk Methods: No Martingale, no grid trading, and no averaging down on losing positions.

Risk Management

* Risk per Trade: Strictly capped between 1.5% and 3.0% of total account equity.

* Capital Protection: Every position is protected with a mandatory Stop Loss upon execution.

* Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Optimized for high reward-to-risk ratios by riding extended trend movements.

Risk Warning & Drawdown Disclosure

* Consecutive Loss Potential: As a trend-following methodology, this strategy requires clear market directional movement. During prolonged sideways consolidation or choppy, range-bound market conditions, a series of consecutive losing trades (losing streaks) can occur.

* Drawdown Management: Temporary equity drawdowns are an inherent part of this system. Subscribers should remain patient, maintain consistent copy ratios, and avoid disconnecting during drawdown cycles.

Subscriber Recommendations

* Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+).

* Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

* Account Type: ECN / RAW / Zero Spread to minimize execution costs.

* VPS Usage: A low-latency VPS connected to the signal server is strongly recommended to prevent execution slippage.





Elliott Wave Pyramiding Strategy