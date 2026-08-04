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Mikhail Sulimov

Elliott Wave Pyramiding Strategy

Mikhail Sulimov
Mikhail Sulimov

Mikhail Sulimov

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可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 30%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
80
盈利交易:
35 (43.75%)
亏损交易:
45 (56.25%)
最好交易:
422.10 USD
最差交易:
-137.20 USD
毛利:
2 375.83 USD (301 679 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 102.06 USD (267 445 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (1 999.68 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 999.68 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.17
交易活动:
14.95%
最大入金加载:
4.50%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
2.49
长期交易:
64 (80.00%)
短期交易:
16 (20.00%)
利润因子:
2.16
预期回报:
15.92 USD
平均利润:
67.88 USD
平均损失:
-24.49 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-175.61 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-430.85 USD (8)
每月增长:
29.81%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
242.40 USD
最大值:
510.70 USD (10.58%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.75% (510.70 USD)
净值:
2.16% (122.40 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
#US100_U26 59
BITCOIN 7
#US500_U26 6
ETHEREUM 5
USDJPY 2
GOLD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
#US100_U26 499
BITCOIN -32
#US500_U26 878
ETHEREUM -23
USDJPY 0
GOLD -48
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
#US100_U26 89K
BITCOIN -87K
#US500_U26 41K
ETHEREUM -7.7K
USDJPY 28
GOLD -792
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +422.10 USD
最差交易: -137 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +1 999.68 USD
最大连续亏损: -175.61 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FxPro-MT5 Live02 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboForex-Pro
8.00 × 1
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Elliott Wave Pyramiding Strategy
Medium-term trend-following strategy based on classical Elliott Wave Theory and safe pyramiding principles. Focused on steady capital growth with strict risk management.
Key Features
 * Elliott Wave Analysis: Market entries are timed at the completion of corrective phases to capture strong impulse waves (primarily Wave 3 and Wave 5).
 * Pyramiding Principle: Position sizing scales exclusively in the direction of an established trend. Additional orders are added only after existing positions are moved to breakeven.
 * Holding Period: Medium-term trading. Orders may remain open for several days to more than a week, depending on wave structure and market momentum.
 * No High-Risk Methods: No Martingale, no grid trading, and no averaging down on losing positions.
Risk Management
 * Risk per Trade: Strictly capped between 1.5% and 3.0% of total account equity.
 * Capital Protection: Every position is protected with a mandatory Stop Loss upon execution.
 * Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Optimized for high reward-to-risk ratios by riding extended trend movements.
Risk Warning & Drawdown Disclosure
 * Consecutive Loss Potential: As a trend-following methodology, this strategy requires clear market directional movement. During prolonged sideways consolidation or choppy, range-bound market conditions, a series of consecutive losing trades (losing streaks) can occur.
 * Drawdown Management: Temporary equity drawdowns are an inherent part of this system. Subscribers should remain patient, maintain consistent copy ratios, and avoid disconnecting during drawdown cycles.
Subscriber Recommendations
 * Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+).
 * Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
 * Account Type: ECN / RAW / Zero Spread to minimize execution costs.
 * VPS Usage: A low-latency VPS connected to the signal server is strongly recommended to prevent execution slippage.

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2026.08.04 15:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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信号
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资金
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EA交易
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预期回报
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杠杆
Elliott Wave Pyramiding Strategy
每月30 USD
30%
0
0
USD
5.3K
USD
3
0%
80
43%
15%
2.15
15.92
USD
9%
1:500
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