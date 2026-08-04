- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
35 (45.45%)
Loss Trades:
42 (54.55%)
Best trade:
422.10 USD
Worst trade:
-137.20 USD
Gross Profit:
2 375.83 USD (301 679 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 026.91 USD (254 845 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (1 999.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 999.68 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
22.21%
Max deposit load:
4.50%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.10
Long Trades:
61 (79.22%)
Short Trades:
16 (20.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.31
Expected Payoff:
17.52 USD
Average Profit:
67.88 USD
Average Loss:
-24.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-175.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-430.85 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
31.64%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
242.40 USD
Maximal:
435.55 USD (9.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.38% (430.85 USD)
By Equity:
2.16% (122.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|#US100_U26
|56
|BITCOIN
|7
|#US500_U26
|6
|ETHEREUM
|5
|USDJPY
|2
|GOLD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|#US100_U26
|574
|BITCOIN
|-32
|#US500_U26
|878
|ETHEREUM
|-23
|USDJPY
|0
|GOLD
|-48
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|#US100_U26
|101K
|BITCOIN
|-87K
|#US500_U26
|41K
|ETHEREUM
|-7.7K
|USDJPY
|28
|GOLD
|-792
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +422.10 USD
Worst trade: -137 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 999.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -175.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5 Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Elliott Wave Pyramiding Strategy
Medium-term trend-following strategy based on classical Elliott Wave Theory and safe pyramiding principles. Focused on steady capital growth with strict risk management.
Key Features
* Elliott Wave Analysis: Market entries are timed at the completion of corrective phases to capture strong impulse waves (primarily Wave 3 and Wave 5).
* Pyramiding Principle: Position sizing scales exclusively in the direction of an established trend. Additional orders are added only after existing positions are moved to breakeven.
* Holding Period: Medium-term trading. Orders may remain open for several days to more than a week, depending on wave structure and market momentum.
* No High-Risk Methods: No Martingale, no grid trading, and no averaging down on losing positions.
Risk Management
* Risk per Trade: Strictly capped between 1.5% and 3.0% of total account equity.
* Capital Protection: Every position is protected with a mandatory Stop Loss upon execution.
* Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Optimized for high reward-to-risk ratios by riding extended trend movements.
Risk Warning & Drawdown Disclosure
* Consecutive Loss Potential: As a trend-following methodology, this strategy requires clear market directional movement. During prolonged sideways consolidation or choppy, range-bound market conditions, a series of consecutive losing trades (losing streaks) can occur.
* Drawdown Management: Temporary equity drawdowns are an inherent part of this system. Subscribers should remain patient, maintain consistent copy ratios, and avoid disconnecting during drawdown cycles.
Subscriber Recommendations
* Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+).
* Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
* Account Type: ECN / RAW / Zero Spread to minimize execution costs.
* VPS Usage: A low-latency VPS connected to the signal server is strongly recommended to prevent execution slippage.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
USD
5.4K
USD
USD
2
0%
77
45%
22%
2.31
17.52
USD
USD
7%
1:500