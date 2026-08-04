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Mikhail Sulimov

Elliott Wave Pyramiding Strategy

Mikhail Sulimov
Mikhail Sulimov

Mikhail Sulimov

0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 32%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
35 (45.45%)
Loss Trades:
42 (54.55%)
Best trade:
422.10 USD
Worst trade:
-137.20 USD
Gross Profit:
2 375.83 USD (301 679 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 026.91 USD (254 845 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (1 999.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 999.68 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
22.21%
Max deposit load:
4.50%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.10
Long Trades:
61 (79.22%)
Short Trades:
16 (20.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.31
Expected Payoff:
17.52 USD
Average Profit:
67.88 USD
Average Loss:
-24.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-175.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-430.85 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
31.64%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
242.40 USD
Maximal:
435.55 USD (9.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.38% (430.85 USD)
By Equity:
2.16% (122.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
#US100_U26 56
BITCOIN 7
#US500_U26 6
ETHEREUM 5
USDJPY 2
GOLD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
#US100_U26 574
BITCOIN -32
#US500_U26 878
ETHEREUM -23
USDJPY 0
GOLD -48
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
#US100_U26 101K
BITCOIN -87K
#US500_U26 41K
ETHEREUM -7.7K
USDJPY 28
GOLD -792
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +422.10 USD
Worst trade: -137 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 999.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -175.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5 Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
8.00 × 1
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Elliott Wave Pyramiding Strategy
Medium-term trend-following strategy based on classical Elliott Wave Theory and safe pyramiding principles. Focused on steady capital growth with strict risk management.
Key Features
 * Elliott Wave Analysis: Market entries are timed at the completion of corrective phases to capture strong impulse waves (primarily Wave 3 and Wave 5).
 * Pyramiding Principle: Position sizing scales exclusively in the direction of an established trend. Additional orders are added only after existing positions are moved to breakeven.
 * Holding Period: Medium-term trading. Orders may remain open for several days to more than a week, depending on wave structure and market momentum.
 * No High-Risk Methods: No Martingale, no grid trading, and no averaging down on losing positions.
Risk Management
 * Risk per Trade: Strictly capped between 1.5% and 3.0% of total account equity.
 * Capital Protection: Every position is protected with a mandatory Stop Loss upon execution.
 * Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Optimized for high reward-to-risk ratios by riding extended trend movements.
Risk Warning & Drawdown Disclosure
 * Consecutive Loss Potential: As a trend-following methodology, this strategy requires clear market directional movement. During prolonged sideways consolidation or choppy, range-bound market conditions, a series of consecutive losing trades (losing streaks) can occur.
 * Drawdown Management: Temporary equity drawdowns are an inherent part of this system. Subscribers should remain patient, maintain consistent copy ratios, and avoid disconnecting during drawdown cycles.
Subscriber Recommendations
 * Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+).
 * Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
 * Account Type: ECN / RAW / Zero Spread to minimize execution costs.
 * VPS Usage: A low-latency VPS connected to the signal server is strongly recommended to prevent execution slippage.

No reviews
2026.08.04 15:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Elliott Wave Pyramiding Strategy
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
5.4K
USD
2
0%
77
45%
22%
2.31
17.52
USD
7%
1:500
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