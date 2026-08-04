信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Bitcoin V2
Sojitra Rekhaben Rajeshbhai

Bitcoin V2

Sojitra Rekhaben Rajeshbhai
Sojitra Rekhaben Rajeshbhai

Sojitra Rekhaben Rajeshbhai

0条评论
可靠性
8
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 49 USD per 
增长自 2026 69%
VantageMarkets-Live 7
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
48
盈利交易:
33 (68.75%)
亏损交易:
15 (31.25%)
最好交易:
103.38 USD
最差交易:
-107.27 USD
毛利:
1 060.14 USD (265 007 pips)
毛利亏损:
-372.60 USD (93 148 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (193.17 USD)
最大连续盈利:
193.17 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.40
交易活动:
3.75%
最大入金加载:
3.44%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
8
平均持有时间:
12 分钟
采收率:
3.87
长期交易:
25 (52.08%)
短期交易:
23 (47.92%)
利润因子:
2.85
预期回报:
14.32 USD
平均利润:
32.13 USD
平均损失:
-24.84 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-119.01 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-119.01 USD (3)
每月增长:
10.59%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
177.69 USD (11.27%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.27% (177.69 USD)
净值:
5.68% (92.93 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 48
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD 688
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD 172K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +103.38 USD
最差交易: -107 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +193.17 USD
最大连续亏损: -119.01 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageMarkets-Live 7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

BTC V1 – Professional Swing and trend Trading Signal 

 high-accuracy automated trading signal primarily focused on BITCOIN (BTC)

Built on multi-layer momentum and volatility analysis, it focuses on consistent growth and controlled risk.


Important notice:


for this signal, a balance of at least $ 1000 is generally recommended. This helps provide enough room to manage the subscription cost and gives a more realistic chance to achieve meaningful results.

If the capital is too small, it may be difficult to cover the subscription fee or generate satisfactory profit, and this would be related more to account size and trading conditions rather than the signal itself. Thank you very much for your kind understanding.

Technical Features

  • Fully automated strategy optimized for BTC

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging — every trade is independent. and place in advance as an stop order.

  • Smart risk filter to avoid high-volatility news spikes

Strategy Overview

  • Historical accuracy: Over 70% winning trades since inception.

  • Average monthly growth so far: 20-30% under stable market conditions

  • Typical drawdown so far: below 15%

  • Works best during trending or breakout market phases

Recommended Requirements

  • Minimum capital: $500+ USD

  • Leverage: 1:200 recommended

  • Account type: ECN or Raw Spread (low-latency execution preferred)

Important Notes

This signal prioritizes quality over frequency — typically generating 10–50 trades per month, each selected for the strongest risk-reward setups.
It’s ideal for investors seeking steady, emotion-free performance with controlled exposure on Gold.
Short-term fluctuations may occur, but long-term equity curve remains upward and stable.


没有评论
2026.08.04 05:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Bitcoin V2
每月49 USD
69%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
8
100%
48
68%
4%
2.84
14.32
USD
11%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载