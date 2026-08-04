BTC V1 – Professional Swing and trend Trading Signal

high-accuracy automated trading signal primarily focused on BITCOIN (BTC)

Built on multi-layer momentum and volatility analysis, it focuses on consistent growth and controlled risk.





Important notice:





for this signal, a balance of at least $ 1000 is generally recommended. This helps provide enough room to manage the subscription cost and gives a more realistic chance to achieve meaningful results.

If the capital is too small, it may be difficult to cover the subscription fee or generate satisfactory profit, and this would be related more to account size and trading conditions rather than the signal itself. Thank you very much for your kind understanding.

Technical Features

Fully automated strategy optimized for BTC

No martingale, no grid, no averaging — every trade is independent. and place in advance as an stop order.

Smart risk filter to avoid high-volatility news spikes

Strategy Overview

Historical accuracy: Over 70% winning trades since inception.

Average monthly growth so far: 20-30 % under stable market conditions

Typical drawdown so far: below 15 %

Works best during trending or breakout market phases

Recommended Requirements

Minimum capital: $500+ USD

Leverage: 1:200 recommended

Account type: ECN or Raw Spread (low-latency execution preferred)

Important Notes

This signal prioritizes quality over frequency — typically generating 10–50 trades per month, each selected for the strongest risk-reward setups.

It’s ideal for investors seeking steady, emotion-free performance with controlled exposure on Gold.

Short-term fluctuations may occur, but long-term equity curve remains upward and stable.