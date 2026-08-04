- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|BTCUSD
|688
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|BTCUSD
|172K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageMarkets-Live 7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
BTC V1 – Professional Swing and trend Trading Signal
high-accuracy automated trading signal primarily focused on BITCOIN (BTC)
Built on multi-layer momentum and volatility analysis, it focuses on consistent growth and controlled risk.
Important notice:
for this signal, a balance of at least $ 1000 is generally recommended. This helps provide enough room to manage the subscription cost and gives a more realistic chance to achieve meaningful results.
If the capital is too small, it may be difficult to cover the subscription fee or generate satisfactory profit, and this would be related more to account size and trading conditions rather than the signal itself. Thank you very much for your kind understanding.
Technical Features
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Fully automated strategy optimized for BTC
-
No martingale, no grid, no averaging — every trade is independent. and place in advance as an stop order.
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Smart risk filter to avoid high-volatility news spikes
Strategy Overview
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Historical accuracy: Over 70% winning trades since inception.
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Average monthly growth so far: 20-30% under stable market conditions
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Typical drawdown so far: below 15%
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Works best during trending or breakout market phases
Recommended Requirements
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Minimum capital: $500+ USD
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Leverage: 1:200 recommended
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Account type: ECN or Raw Spread (low-latency execution preferred)
Important Notes
This signal prioritizes quality over frequency — typically generating 10–50 trades per month, each selected for the strongest risk-reward setups.
It’s ideal for investors seeking steady, emotion-free performance with controlled exposure on Gold.
Short-term fluctuations may occur, but long-term equity curve remains upward and stable.
USD
USD
USD