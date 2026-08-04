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Sojitra Rekhaben Rajeshbhai

Bitcoin V2

Sojitra Rekhaben Rajeshbhai
Sojitra Rekhaben Rajeshbhai

Sojitra Rekhaben Rajeshbhai

0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 59%
VantageMarkets-Live 7
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
30 (69.76%)
Loss Trades:
13 (30.23%)
Best trade:
103.38 USD
Worst trade:
-107.27 USD
Gross Profit:
958.92 USD (239 709 pips)
Gross Loss:
-366.79 USD (91 697 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (193.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
193.17 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
1.37%
Max deposit load:
3.44%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.33
Long Trades:
23 (53.49%)
Short Trades:
20 (46.51%)
Profit Factor:
2.61
Expected Payoff:
13.77 USD
Average Profit:
31.96 USD
Average Loss:
-28.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-119.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-119.01 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
177.69 USD (11.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.27% (177.69 USD)
By Equity:
5.68% (92.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 43
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 592
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 148K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +103.38 USD
Worst trade: -107 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +193.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -119.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Algo trading account for BTC with fix SL, and trailing profits. single trades entry, no grid no martingale.
No reviews
2026.08.04 05:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Bitcoin V2
49 USD per month
59%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
8
100%
43
69%
1%
2.61
13.77
USD
11%
1:500
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