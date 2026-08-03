- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|841
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|223K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
This is Cyber Wolfdog Trading AOZW XAUUSD/ Gold Trading account.
No martingale/ no grid is used.
Low/ medium risk SL & TP.
Broker IC Trading: https://www.ictrading.com/?camp=77685
Broker Darwinex: https://www.darwinex.com/register?ac=tJG5Kw7PU1XIBDhLReVNOdFhqbQ3LaOK7wHCxsQHh8U%3D&lang=en
Broker Darwinex Zero: https://www.darwinexzero.com?fpr=5zr17
Broker Roboforex: ask for our affiliate link!!!
Forex VPS (Stable VPS for MT5): https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=72872
MQL5 Seller Page (CyberWolfdog Trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberwolfdog/seller
Patreon (Membership / Personal Assistance): https://www.patreon.com/c/cyberwolfdogtrading/membership
Website: https://ebooks.cyberwolfdogtrading.com/
Contact: https://linktr.ee/cyberwolfdogtrading
USD
USD
USD