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Chiwi's IT

CWDT GOLD AOZW

Chiwi's IT
Chiwi's IT

Chiwi's IT

For all correct links please send us a private message and we will help you through.
MQL5 is editing some links which is ending in not good working links.
For developers/sellers:
Cyberwolfdog Trading is testing and reviewing Expert Advisors on request.
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可靠性
12
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2026 2%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
841
盈利交易:
643 (76.45%)
亏损交易:
198 (23.54%)
最好交易:
336.67 USD
最差交易:
-193.51 USD
毛利:
11 810.95 USD (456 134 pips)
毛利亏损:
-9 357.43 USD (233 280 pips)
最大连续赢利:
33 (316.76 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 231.05 USD (19)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
29.46%
最大入金加载:
9.74%
最近交易:
23 几分钟前
每周交易:
64
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
1.48
长期交易:
378 (44.95%)
短期交易:
463 (55.05%)
利润因子:
1.26
预期回报:
2.92 USD
平均利润:
18.37 USD
平均损失:
-47.26 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-37.14 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-845.13 USD (5)
每月增长:
-0.70%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
24.26 USD
最大值:
1 655.35 USD (1.60%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.51% (1 569.94 USD)
净值:
0.23% (238.11 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 841
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 223K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +336.67 USD
最差交易: -194 USD
最大连续赢利: 19
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +316.76 USD
最大连续亏损: -37.14 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
5 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

This is Cyber Wolfdog Trading AOZW XAUUSD/ Gold Trading account.

No martingale/ no grid is used.

Low/ medium risk SL & TP.


Broker IC Trading: https://www.ictrading.com/?camp=77685

Broker Darwinex: https://www.darwinex.com/register?ac=tJG5Kw7PU1XIBDhLReVNOdFhqbQ3LaOK7wHCxsQHh8U%3D&lang=en

Broker Darwinex Zero: https://www.darwinexzero.com?fpr=5zr17

Broker Roboforex: ask for our affiliate link!!!


Forex VPS (Stable VPS for MT5): https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=72872


MQL5 Seller Page (CyberWolfdog Trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberwolfdog/seller


Patreon (Membership / Personal Assistance): https://www.patreon.com/c/cyberwolfdogtrading/membership


Website: https://ebooks.cyberwolfdogtrading.com/


Contact: https://linktr.ee/cyberwolfdogtrading



没有评论
2026.08.04 08:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.03 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 13:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.03 13:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
CWDT GOLD AOZW
每月50 USD
2%
0
0
USD
102K
USD
12
99%
841
76%
29%
1.26
2.92
USD
2%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载