This is Cyber Wolfdog Trading AOZW XAUUSD/ Gold Trading account.

No martingale/ no grid is used.

Low/ medium risk SL & TP.





Broker IC Trading: https://www.ictrading.com/?camp=77685

Broker Darwinex: https://www.darwinex.com/register?ac=tJG5Kw7PU1XIBDhLReVNOdFhqbQ3LaOK7wHCxsQHh8U%3D&lang=en

Broker Darwinex Zero: https://www.darwinexzero.com?fpr=5zr17

Broker Roboforex: ask for our affiliate link!!!





Forex VPS (Stable VPS for MT5): https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=72872





MQL5 Seller Page (CyberWolfdog Trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberwolfdog/seller





Patreon (Membership / Personal Assistance): https://www.patreon.com/c/cyberwolfdogtrading/membership





Website: https://ebooks.cyberwolfdogtrading.com/





Contact: https://linktr.ee/cyberwolfdogtrading







