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Chiwi's IT

CWDT GOLD AOZW

Chiwi's IT
Chiwi's IT

Chiwi's IT

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4 topics 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
801
Profit Trades:
613 (76.52%)
Loss Trades:
188 (23.47%)
Best trade:
336.67 USD
Worst trade:
-193.51 USD
Gross Profit:
10 670.72 USD (431 085 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 230.09 USD (215 913 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (316.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 231.05 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
34.88%
Max deposit load:
9.74%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
100
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.47
Long Trades:
351 (43.82%)
Short Trades:
450 (56.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
3.05 USD
Average Profit:
17.41 USD
Average Loss:
-43.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-37.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-845.13 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-0.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.26 USD
Maximal:
1 655.35 USD (1.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.51% (1 569.94 USD)
By Equity:
0.23% (238.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 801
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 215K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +336.67 USD
Worst trade: -194 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +316.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This is Cyber Wolfdog Trading AOZW XAUUSD/ Gold Trading account.

No martingale/ no grid is used.

Low/ medium risk SL & TP.


Broker IC Trading: https://www.ictrading.com/?camp=77685


Broker Darwinex: https://www.darwinex.com/register?ac=tJG5Kw7PU1XIBDhLReVNOdFhqbQ3LaOK7wHCxsQHh8U%3D&lang=en


Broker Darwinex Zero: https://www.darwinexzero.com?fpr=5zr17


Broker Roboforex:


Forex VPS (Stable VPS for MT5): https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=72872


MQL5 Seller Page (CyberWolfdog Trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberwolfdog/seller


Patreon (Membership / Personal Assistance): https://www.patreon.com/c/cyberwolfdogtrading/membership


Website: https://ebooks.cyberwolfdogtrading.com/


Contact: https://linktr.ee/cyberwolfdogtrading



No reviews
2026.08.04 08:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.03 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 13:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.03 13:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CWDT GOLD AOZW
50 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
102K
USD
11
100%
801
76%
35%
1.29
3.05
USD
2%
1:200
Copy

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