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Charles Herman Voukeng Ngueguim

Indice throttle

Charles Herman Voukeng Ngueguim
Charles Herman Voukeng Ngueguim

Charles Herman Voukeng Ngueguim

5 评论
0条评论
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 500 USD per 
增长自 2026 -5%
FTMO-Server
1:100
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
73
盈利交易:
28 (38.35%)
亏损交易:
45 (61.64%)
最好交易:
2 126.27 USD
最差交易:
-1 140.34 USD
毛利:
10 368.08 USD (70 072 pips)
毛利亏损:
-15 531.69 USD (96 587 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (179.54 USD)
最大连续盈利:
4 195.50 USD (2)
夏普比率:
-0.11
交易活动:
63.50%
最大入金加载:
36.97%
最近交易:
14 几分钟前
每周交易:
45
平均持有时间:
6 小时
采收率:
-0.61
长期交易:
36 (49.32%)
短期交易:
37 (50.68%)
利润因子:
0.67
预期回报:
-70.73 USD
平均利润:
370.29 USD
平均损失:
-345.15 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-1 647.63 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-5 070.49 USD (5)
每月增长:
-5.16%
算法交易:
60%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
6 351.07 USD
最大值:
8 500.87 USD (8.32%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.32% (8 494.87 USD)
净值:
1.45% (1 484.77 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
US30.cash 13
EURAUD 11
GER40.cash 7
US100.cash 7
US500.cash 6
USDCAD 6
USOIL.cash 3
XAGUSD 3
NZDCAD 3
AUDNZD 3
EURGBP 2
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
USDCHF 2
USDJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
UK100.cash 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
US30.cash -3.8K
EURAUD -422
GER40.cash 2.1K
US100.cash -969
US500.cash 405
USDCAD -1.2K
USOIL.cash 119
XAGUSD -612
NZDCAD -40
AUDNZD -5
EURGBP -510
EURUSD 225
GBPUSD -20
USDCHF 33
USDJPY -375
AUDCAD 14
UK100.cash -44
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
US30.cash -28K
EURAUD -191
GER40.cash 6.7K
US100.cash -2K
US500.cash 1K
USDCAD -449
USOIL.cash 184
XAGUSD -661
NZDCAD 0
AUDNZD -5
EURGBP -65
EURUSD 234
GBPUSD -10
USDCHF 138
USDJPY -586
AUDCAD 200
UK100.cash -3K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2 126.27 USD
最差交易: -1 140 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +179.54 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 647.63 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FTMO-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Tickmill-Live
0.02 × 60
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This is the exact strategy I run on my personal account, meaning my own capital is aligned with yours.
There is no "holy grail" in trading. Instead, this strategy relies on a compounded series of educated bets backed by a proven statistical edge. While short-term fluctuations will bring both profits and losses, the underlying mathematical model is built for success in the medium to long run.
Key Highlights:
  • Skin in the Game: I trade this live on my personal account.
  • Mathematical Edge: Strictly data-driven, avoiding emotional bias.
  • Long-Term Growth: Focused on sustainable, compounded returns.
Subscriber Advice:
I highly recommend adding this signal to your watchlist first. Monitor my live execution and performance until you feel completely secure and confident to subscribe.


没有评论
2026.08.05 20:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.04 07:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 06:46
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 10:05
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.03 10:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.03 10:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Indice throttle
每月500 USD
-5%
0
0
USD
95K
USD
2
60%
73
38%
63%
0.66
-70.73
USD
8%
1:100
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载