- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
73
盈利交易:
28 (38.35%)
亏损交易:
45 (61.64%)
最好交易:
2 126.27 USD
最差交易:
-1 140.34 USD
毛利:
10 368.08 USD (70 072 pips)
毛利亏损:
-15 531.69 USD (96 587 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (179.54 USD)
最大连续盈利:
4 195.50 USD (2)
夏普比率:
-0.11
交易活动:
63.50%
最大入金加载:
36.97%
最近交易:
14 几分钟前
每周交易:
45
平均持有时间:
6 小时
采收率:
-0.61
长期交易:
36 (49.32%)
短期交易:
37 (50.68%)
利润因子:
0.67
预期回报:
-70.73 USD
平均利润:
370.29 USD
平均损失:
-345.15 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-1 647.63 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-5 070.49 USD (5)
每月增长:
-5.16%
算法交易:
60%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
6 351.07 USD
最大值:
8 500.87 USD (8.32%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.32% (8 494.87 USD)
净值:
1.45% (1 484.77 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|US30.cash
|13
|EURAUD
|11
|GER40.cash
|7
|US100.cash
|7
|US500.cash
|6
|USDCAD
|6
|USOIL.cash
|3
|XAGUSD
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|AUDNZD
|3
|EURGBP
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|UK100.cash
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|US30.cash
|-3.8K
|EURAUD
|-422
|GER40.cash
|2.1K
|US100.cash
|-969
|US500.cash
|405
|USDCAD
|-1.2K
|USOIL.cash
|119
|XAGUSD
|-612
|NZDCAD
|-40
|AUDNZD
|-5
|EURGBP
|-510
|EURUSD
|225
|GBPUSD
|-20
|USDCHF
|33
|USDJPY
|-375
|AUDCAD
|14
|UK100.cash
|-44
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|US30.cash
|-28K
|EURAUD
|-191
|GER40.cash
|6.7K
|US100.cash
|-2K
|US500.cash
|1K
|USDCAD
|-449
|USOIL.cash
|184
|XAGUSD
|-661
|NZDCAD
|0
|AUDNZD
|-5
|EURGBP
|-65
|EURUSD
|234
|GBPUSD
|-10
|USDCHF
|138
|USDJPY
|-586
|AUDCAD
|200
|UK100.cash
|-3K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +2 126.27 USD
最差交易: -1 140 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +179.54 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 647.63 USD
This is the exact strategy I run on my personal account, meaning my own capital is aligned with yours.
There is no "holy grail" in trading. Instead, this strategy relies on a compounded series of educated bets backed by a proven statistical edge. While short-term fluctuations will bring both profits and losses, the underlying mathematical model is built for success in the medium to long run.
Key Highlights:
- Skin in the Game: I trade this live on my personal account.
- Mathematical Edge: Strictly data-driven, avoiding emotional bias.
- Long-Term Growth: Focused on sustainable, compounded returns.
Subscriber Advice:
I highly recommend adding this signal to your watchlist first. Monitor my live execution and performance until you feel completely secure and confident to subscribe.
I highly recommend adding this signal to your watchlist first. Monitor my live execution and performance until you feel completely secure and confident to subscribe.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月500 USD
-5%
0
0
USD
USD
95K
USD
USD
2
60%
73
38%
63%
0.66
-70.73
USD
USD
8%
1:100