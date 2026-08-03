- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
13 (27.08%)
Loss Trades:
35 (72.92%)
Best trade:
2 126.27 USD
Worst trade:
-1 140.34 USD
Gross Profit:
8 671.48 USD (21 761 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 550.87 USD (62 696 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (343.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 195.50 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
45.07%
Max deposit load:
36.97%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.69
Long Trades:
21 (43.75%)
Short Trades:
27 (56.25%)
Profit Factor:
0.64
Expected Payoff:
-101.65 USD
Average Profit:
667.04 USD
Average Loss:
-387.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 647.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 070.49 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-4.88%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 879.39 USD
Maximal:
7 029.19 USD (6.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.88% (7 029.19 USD)
By Equity:
1.45% (1 484.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|11
|GER40.cash
|7
|US500.cash
|6
|USDCAD
|5
|US30.cash
|4
|US100.cash
|4
|USOIL.cash
|3
|XAGUSD
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|EURGBP
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURAUD
|-422
|GER40.cash
|2.1K
|US500.cash
|405
|USDCAD
|-1.2K
|US30.cash
|-4K
|US100.cash
|-711
|USOIL.cash
|119
|XAGUSD
|-612
|NZDCAD
|-40
|EURGBP
|-510
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURAUD
|-191
|GER40.cash
|6.7K
|US500.cash
|1K
|USDCAD
|-146
|US30.cash
|-32K
|US100.cash
|-15K
|USOIL.cash
|184
|XAGUSD
|-661
|NZDCAD
|0
|EURGBP
|-65
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 126.27 USD
Worst trade: -1 140 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +343.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 647.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This is the exact strategy I run on my personal account, meaning my own capital is aligned with yours.
There is no "holy grail" in trading. Instead, this strategy relies on a compounded series of educated bets backed by a proven statistical edge. While short-term fluctuations will bring both profits and losses, the underlying mathematical model is built for success in the medium to long run.
Key Highlights:
- Skin in the Game: I trade this live on my personal account.
- Mathematical Edge: Strictly data-driven, avoiding emotional bias.
- Long-Term Growth: Focused on sustainable, compounded returns.
Subscriber Advice:
I highly recommend adding this signal to your watchlist first. Monitor my live execution and performance until you feel completely secure and confident to subscribe.
I highly recommend adding this signal to your watchlist first. Monitor my live execution and performance until you feel completely secure and confident to subscribe.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
500 USD per month
-5%
0
0
USD
USD
95K
USD
USD
1
91%
48
27%
45%
0.63
-101.65
USD
USD
7%
1:100