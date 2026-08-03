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Charles Herman Voukeng Ngueguim

Indice throttle

Charles Herman Voukeng Ngueguim
Charles Herman Voukeng Ngueguim

Charles Herman Voukeng Ngueguim

5 comments
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2026 -5%
FTMO-Server
1:100
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
13 (27.08%)
Loss Trades:
35 (72.92%)
Best trade:
2 126.27 USD
Worst trade:
-1 140.34 USD
Gross Profit:
8 671.48 USD (21 761 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 550.87 USD (62 696 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (343.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 195.50 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
45.07%
Max deposit load:
36.97%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.69
Long Trades:
21 (43.75%)
Short Trades:
27 (56.25%)
Profit Factor:
0.64
Expected Payoff:
-101.65 USD
Average Profit:
667.04 USD
Average Loss:
-387.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 647.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 070.49 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-4.88%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 879.39 USD
Maximal:
7 029.19 USD (6.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.88% (7 029.19 USD)
By Equity:
1.45% (1 484.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD 11
GER40.cash 7
US500.cash 6
USDCAD 5
US30.cash 4
US100.cash 4
USOIL.cash 3
XAGUSD 3
NZDCAD 3
EURGBP 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD -422
GER40.cash 2.1K
US500.cash 405
USDCAD -1.2K
US30.cash -4K
US100.cash -711
USOIL.cash 119
XAGUSD -612
NZDCAD -40
EURGBP -510
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD -191
GER40.cash 6.7K
US500.cash 1K
USDCAD -146
US30.cash -32K
US100.cash -15K
USOIL.cash 184
XAGUSD -661
NZDCAD 0
EURGBP -65
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 126.27 USD
Worst trade: -1 140 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +343.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 647.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is the exact strategy I run on my personal account, meaning my own capital is aligned with yours.
There is no "holy grail" in trading. Instead, this strategy relies on a compounded series of educated bets backed by a proven statistical edge. While short-term fluctuations will bring both profits and losses, the underlying mathematical model is built for success in the medium to long run.
Key Highlights:
  • Skin in the Game: I trade this live on my personal account.
  • Mathematical Edge: Strictly data-driven, avoiding emotional bias.
  • Long-Term Growth: Focused on sustainable, compounded returns.
Subscriber Advice:
I highly recommend adding this signal to your watchlist first. Monitor my live execution and performance until you feel completely secure and confident to subscribe.


No reviews
2026.08.05 20:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.04 07:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 06:46
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 10:05
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.03 10:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.03 10:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Indice throttle
500 USD per month
-5%
0
0
USD
95K
USD
1
91%
48
27%
45%
0.63
-101.65
USD
7%
1:100
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