- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
101
盈利交易:
64 (63.36%)
亏损交易:
37 (36.63%)
最好交易:
2.67 USD
最差交易:
-8.29 USD
毛利:
38.89 USD (14 424 pips)
毛利亏损:
-72.53 USD (20 224 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (3.11 USD)
最大连续盈利:
5.62 USD (6)
夏普比率:
-0.20
交易活动:
38.33%
最大入金加载:
5.56%
最近交易:
12 几小时前
每周交易:
75
平均持有时间:
49 分钟
采收率:
-0.97
长期交易:
68 (67.33%)
短期交易:
33 (32.67%)
利润因子:
0.54
预期回报:
-0.33 USD
平均利润:
0.61 USD
平均损失:
-1.96 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-5.81 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-8.29 USD (1)
每月增长:
-3.36%
算法交易:
17%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
34.68 USD
最大值:
34.68 USD (3.47%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.44% (34.43 USD)
净值:
1.29% (12.76 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|.US30Cash
|48
|.USTECHCash
|39
|.US500Cash
|14
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|.US30Cash
|-31
|.USTECHCash
|-1
|.US500Cash
|-2
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|.US30Cash
|-5.8K
|.USTECHCash
|154
|.US500Cash
|-107
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +2.67 USD
最差交易: -8 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +3.11 USD
最大连续亏损: -5.81 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
📊 Professional Volume Trading Signals
🔹 Our trades are based on Professional Volume Analysis (Order Flow).
🔹 We use advanced trading platforms such as NinjaTrader and Bookmap to analyze liquidity, volume, and market order flow.
🎯 Every trade is executed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.
🛡 Risk management is an essential part of our trading strategy.
📈 Follow our signals with confidence and discipline.
💬 For support or more information:
Telegram ID: @MrMani20
🔹 Our trades are based on Professional Volume Analysis (Order Flow).
🔹 We use advanced trading platforms such as NinjaTrader and Bookmap to analyze liquidity, volume, and market order flow.
🎯 Every trade is executed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.
🛡 Risk management is an essential part of our trading strategy.
📈 Follow our signals with confidence and discipline.
💬 For support or more information:
Telegram ID: @MrMani20
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
967
USD
USD
2
17%
101
63%
38%
0.53
-0.33
USD
USD
3%
1:300