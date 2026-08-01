- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
38 (63.33%)
Loss Trades:
22 (36.67%)
Best trade:
2.67 USD
Worst trade:
-8.29 USD
Gross Profit:
27.46 USD (9 405 pips)
Gross Loss:
-52.80 USD (15 255 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (5.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.62 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.22
Trading activity:
22.37%
Max deposit load:
4.95%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
32 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
33 (55.00%)
Short Trades:
27 (45.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.52
Expected Payoff:
-0.42 USD
Average Profit:
0.72 USD
Average Loss:
-2.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.29 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-2.53%
Algo trading:
23%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.57 USD
Maximal:
25.57 USD (2.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.50% (24.99 USD)
By Equity:
1.29% (12.76 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|.US30Cash
|28
|.USTECHCash
|22
|.US500Cash
|10
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|.US30Cash
|-31
|.USTECHCash
|7
|.US500Cash
|-1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|.US30Cash
|-6.9K
|.USTECHCash
|1.2K
|.US500Cash
|-87
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.67 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
📊 Professional Volume Trading Signals
🔹 Our trades are based on Professional Volume Analysis (Order Flow).
🔹 We use advanced trading platforms such as NinjaTrader and Bookmap to analyze liquidity, volume, and market order flow.
🎯 Every trade is executed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.
🛡 Risk management is an essential part of our trading strategy.
📈 Follow our signals with confidence and discipline.
💬 For support or more information:
Telegram ID: @MrMani20
🔹 Our trades are based on Professional Volume Analysis (Order Flow).
🔹 We use advanced trading platforms such as NinjaTrader and Bookmap to analyze liquidity, volume, and market order flow.
🎯 Every trade is executed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.
🛡 Risk management is an essential part of our trading strategy.
📈 Follow our signals with confidence and discipline.
💬 For support or more information:
Telegram ID: @MrMani20
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
975
USD
USD
1
23%
60
63%
22%
0.52
-0.42
USD
USD
2%
1:300