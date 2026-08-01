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Mahmood Jalali

Volume Trading

Mahmood Jalali
Mahmood Jalali

Mahmood Jalali

0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -3%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
38 (63.33%)
Loss Trades:
22 (36.67%)
Best trade:
2.67 USD
Worst trade:
-8.29 USD
Gross Profit:
27.46 USD (9 405 pips)
Gross Loss:
-52.80 USD (15 255 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (5.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.62 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.22
Trading activity:
22.37%
Max deposit load:
4.95%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
32 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
33 (55.00%)
Short Trades:
27 (45.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.52
Expected Payoff:
-0.42 USD
Average Profit:
0.72 USD
Average Loss:
-2.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.29 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-2.53%
Algo trading:
23%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.57 USD
Maximal:
25.57 USD (2.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.50% (24.99 USD)
By Equity:
1.29% (12.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.US30Cash 28
.USTECHCash 22
.US500Cash 10
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.US30Cash -31
.USTECHCash 7
.US500Cash -1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.US30Cash -6.9K
.USTECHCash 1.2K
.US500Cash -87
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.67 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

📊 Professional Volume Trading Signals

🔹 Our trades are based on Professional Volume Analysis (Order Flow).
🔹 We use advanced trading platforms such as NinjaTrader and Bookmap to analyze liquidity, volume, and market order flow.
🎯 Every trade is executed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.
🛡 Risk management is an essential part of our trading strategy.
📈 Follow our signals with confidence and discipline.

💬 For support or more information:
Telegram ID: @MrMani20
No reviews
2026.08.06 14:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.03 14:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.03 14:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 13:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.03 13:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 12:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.03 11:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.03 10:05
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.03 10:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.03 10:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.03 09:05
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.03 09:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.01 10:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.01 10:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.01 10:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.01 10:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.01 10:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Volume Trading
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
975
USD
1
23%
60
63%
22%
0.52
-0.42
USD
2%
1:300
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