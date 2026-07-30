This advanced XAUUSD trading strategy combines multiple coordinated trading models, each designed to perform under different market conditions, including trends, ranging markets, high volatility, and transitional phases. The system continuously analyzes market structure, price behavior, and volatility, and adapts to changing conditions. Trades are only executed when clearly defined quality criteria are fully met, making the strategy highly selective. It is not uncommon for the bot to go several days, or even weeks, without placing a single trade if no qualifying setup appears. This strategy focuses on trade quality, not trade frequency. It waits patiently for the right conditions and only acts when the odds are clearly in its favor. Minimum Requirements: Recommended minimum capital: $500 / €500 Optimal capital for best performance: $1000 / €1000 Fixed lot size: 0.01 lot per $600

