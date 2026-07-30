- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
47
盈利交易:
37 (78.72%)
亏损交易:
10 (21.28%)
最好交易:
21.60 EUR
最差交易:
-8.69 EUR
毛利:
258.92 EUR (7 615 pips)
毛利亏损:
-60.05 EUR (1 189 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (85.18 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
85.18 EUR (14)
夏普比率:
0.66
交易活动:
3.90%
最大入金加载:
8.12%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
35
平均持有时间:
28 分钟
采收率:
15.66
长期交易:
43 (91.49%)
短期交易:
4 (8.51%)
利润因子:
4.31
预期回报:
4.23 EUR
平均利润:
7.00 EUR
平均损失:
-6.01 EUR
最大连续失误:
2 (-11.58 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-11.58 EUR (2)
每月增长:
7.85%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.28 EUR
最大值:
12.70 EUR (0.49%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.47% (12.14 EUR)
净值:
2.91% (77.68 EUR)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|47
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|227
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +21.60 EUR
最差交易: -9 EUR
最大连续赢利: 14
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +85.18 EUR
最大连续亏损: -11.58 EUR
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
|8.00 × 4
|
VantageMarkets-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|9.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|10.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|12.05 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|14.47 × 30
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|16.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|18.46 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|22.50 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.39 × 845
This advanced XAUUSD trading strategy combines multiple coordinated trading models, each designed to perform under different market conditions, including trends, ranging markets, high volatility, and transitional phases. The system continuously analyzes market structure, price behavior, and volatility, and adapts to changing conditions. Trades are only executed when clearly defined quality criteria are fully met, making the strategy highly selective. It is not uncommon for the bot to go several days, or even weeks, without placing a single trade if no qualifying setup appears. This strategy focuses on trade quality, not trade frequency. It waits patiently for the right conditions and only acts when the odds are clearly in its favor. Minimum Requirements: Recommended minimum capital: $500 / €500 Optimal capital for best performance: $1000 / €1000 Fixed lot size: 0.01 lot per $600
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月40 USD
8%
0
0
USD
USD
2.7K
EUR
EUR
2
97%
47
78%
4%
4.31
4.23
EUR
EUR
3%
1:500