- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
13 (72.22%)
Loss Trades:
5 (27.78%)
Best trade:
18.56 EUR
Worst trade:
-8.69 EUR
Gross Profit:
92.52 EUR (2 766 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25.37 EUR (542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (13.37 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.54 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.59
Trading activity:
3.63%
Max deposit load:
4.48%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.29
Long Trades:
18 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.65
Expected Payoff:
3.73 EUR
Average Profit:
7.12 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.07 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-11.58 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.58 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
2.65%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.28 EUR
Maximal:
12.70 EUR (0.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.47% (12.14 EUR)
By Equity:
2.10% (53.88 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|77
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.56 EUR
Worst trade: -9 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.37 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.58 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
|8.00 × 4
|
VantageMarkets-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|9.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|10.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|14.47 × 30
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|16.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|18.46 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|22.50 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.39 × 845
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|28.78 × 9
This advanced XAUUSD trading strategy combines multiple coordinated trading models, each designed to perform under different market conditions, including trends, ranging markets, high volatility, and transitional phases. The system continuously analyzes market structure, price behavior, and volatility, and adapts to changing conditions. Trades are only executed when clearly defined quality criteria are fully met, making the strategy highly selective. It is not uncommon for the bot to go several days, or even weeks, without placing a single trade if no qualifying setup appears. This strategy focuses on trade quality, not trade frequency. It waits patiently for the right conditions and only acts when the odds are clearly in its favor. Minimum Requirements: Recommended minimum capital: $500 / €500 Optimal capital for best performance: $1000 / €1000 Fixed lot size: 0.01 lot per $600
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
2.6K
EUR
EUR
1
94%
18
72%
4%
3.64
3.73
EUR
EUR
2%
1:500