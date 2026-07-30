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Markus Earl Juergen Kopera

GoldTraderX

Markus Earl Juergen Kopera
Markus Earl Juergen Kopera

Markus Earl Juergen Kopera

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 3%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
13 (72.22%)
Loss Trades:
5 (27.78%)
Best trade:
18.56 EUR
Worst trade:
-8.69 EUR
Gross Profit:
92.52 EUR (2 766 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25.37 EUR (542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (13.37 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.54 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.59
Trading activity:
3.63%
Max deposit load:
4.48%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.29
Long Trades:
18 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.65
Expected Payoff:
3.73 EUR
Average Profit:
7.12 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.07 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-11.58 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.58 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
2.65%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.28 EUR
Maximal:
12.70 EUR (0.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.47% (12.14 EUR)
By Equity:
2.10% (53.88 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 77
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.56 EUR
Worst trade: -9 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.37 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.58 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
5.67 × 3
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
8.00 × 4
VantageMarkets-Live 10
9.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
9.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 4
10.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real5
14.47 × 30
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
16.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
18.46 × 84
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
BlackBullMarkets-Live
22.50 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
23.39 × 845
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
28.78 × 9
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This advanced XAUUSD trading strategy combines multiple coordinated trading models, each designed to perform under different market conditions, including trends, ranging markets, high volatility, and transitional phases. The system continuously analyzes market structure, price behavior, and volatility, and adapts to changing conditions. Trades are only executed when clearly defined quality criteria are fully met, making the strategy highly selective. It is not uncommon for the bot to go several days, or even weeks, without placing a single trade if no qualifying setup appears. This strategy focuses on trade quality, not trade frequency. It waits patiently for the right conditions and only acts when the odds are clearly in its favor. Minimum Requirements: Recommended minimum capital: $500 / €500 Optimal capital for best performance: $1000 / €1000 Fixed lot size: 0.01 lot per $600
No reviews
2026.08.03 22:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 21:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 20:43
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.03 20:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.03 19:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.03 19:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.03 19:42
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.30 16:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.30 16:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.30 16:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.30 16:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.30 16:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldTraderX
40 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
2.6K
EUR
1
94%
18
72%
4%
3.64
3.73
EUR
2%
1:500
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