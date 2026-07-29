Forex Master BD is a professional forex signal service focused on consistent growth, controlled risk management, and long-term stability.

Our goal is not unrealistic profits or high-risk gambling strategies. We focus on safer and more disciplined trading with proper money management.

✔ Real Trading Account

✔ IC Markets Broker

✔ MetaTrader 5

✔ Controlled Drawdown

✔ Fixed Risk Management

✔ No Martingale Strategy

✔ No High-Risk Recovery System

✔ Long-Term Growth Focus

✔ Professional Trade Management

Recommended balance and lot size:

• $300 → 0.01 lot

• $600 → 0.02 lot

• $900 → 0.03 lot

• $1200 → 0.04 lot

This signal is suitable for traders who prefer steady and safer account growth instead of aggressive high-risk trading.

Please use proper risk management and copy with recommended settings for the best experience.

Thank you for your trust and support.

— Forex Master BD