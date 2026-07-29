信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Forex Master BD
Md Suzon Sorkar

Forex Master BD

Md Suzon Sorkar
Md Suzon Sorkar

Md Suzon Sorkar

0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 8%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:50
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
36
盈利交易:
19 (52.77%)
亏损交易:
17 (47.22%)
最好交易:
17.00 USD
最差交易:
-6.21 USD
毛利:
62.26 USD (9 670 pips)
毛利亏损:
-36.93 USD (4 847 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (10.60 USD)
最大连续盈利:
25.18 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.18
交易活动:
85.67%
最大入金加载:
33.84%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
21
平均持有时间:
14 小时
采收率:
2.01
长期交易:
10 (27.78%)
短期交易:
26 (72.22%)
利润因子:
1.69
预期回报:
0.70 USD
平均利润:
3.28 USD
平均损失:
-2.17 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-6.83 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-12.07 USD (4)
每月增长:
8.49%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.83 USD
最大值:
12.60 USD (3.73%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.64% (12.23 USD)
净值:
3.43% (10.25 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDJPY 8
GBPUSD 7
GBPJPY 7
CHFJPY 4
AUDNZD 2
NZDCAD 2
NZDUSD 1
EURNZD 1
GBPNZD 1
EURUSD 1
USDCAD 1
GBPAUD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDJPY 22
GBPUSD -7
GBPJPY 21
CHFJPY -1
AUDNZD -5
NZDCAD -2
NZDUSD 1
EURNZD 0
GBPNZD 1
EURUSD 2
USDCAD -1
GBPAUD -4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDJPY 3.6K
GBPUSD -606
GBPJPY 3.4K
CHFJPY -162
AUDNZD -877
NZDCAD -225
NZDUSD 78
EURNZD 7
GBPNZD 102
EURUSD 233
USDCAD -160
GBPAUD -597
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +17.00 USD
最差交易: -6 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +10.60 USD
最大连续亏损: -6.83 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
6.00 × 2
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Forex Master BD is a professional forex signal service focused on consistent growth, controlled risk management, and long-term stability.

Our goal is not unrealistic profits or high-risk gambling strategies. We focus on safer and more disciplined trading with proper money management.

✔ Real Trading Account
✔ IC Markets Broker
✔ MetaTrader 5
✔ Controlled Drawdown
✔ Fixed Risk Management
✔ No Martingale Strategy
✔ No High-Risk Recovery System
✔ Long-Term Growth Focus
✔ Professional Trade Management

Recommended balance and lot size:

• $300 → 0.01 lot
• $600 → 0.02 lot
• $900 → 0.03 lot
• $1200 → 0.04 lot

This signal is suitable for traders who prefer steady and safer account growth instead of aggressive high-risk trading.

Please use proper risk management and copy with recommended settings for the best experience.

Thank you for your trust and support.

— Forex Master BD

没有评论
2026.08.11 05:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.31 10:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.31 09:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.31 08:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.30 07:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 19:14
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 16:13
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.29 16:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 16:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Forex Master BD
每月30 USD
8%
0
0
USD
325
USD
3
0%
36
52%
86%
1.68
0.70
USD
4%
1:50
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载