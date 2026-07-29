- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|8
|GBPUSD
|7
|GBPJPY
|7
|CHFJPY
|4
|AUDNZD
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|USDJPY
|22
|GBPUSD
|-7
|GBPJPY
|21
|CHFJPY
|-1
|AUDNZD
|-5
|NZDCAD
|-2
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURNZD
|0
|GBPNZD
|1
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|-1
|GBPAUD
|-4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|USDJPY
|3.6K
|GBPUSD
|-606
|GBPJPY
|3.4K
|CHFJPY
|-162
|AUDNZD
|-877
|NZDCAD
|-225
|NZDUSD
|78
|EURNZD
|7
|GBPNZD
|102
|EURUSD
|233
|USDCAD
|-160
|GBPAUD
|-597
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- 入金加载
- 提取
Forex Master BD is a professional forex signal service focused on consistent growth, controlled risk management, and long-term stability.
Our goal is not unrealistic profits or high-risk gambling strategies. We focus on safer and more disciplined trading with proper money management.
✔ Real Trading Account
✔ IC Markets Broker
✔ MetaTrader 5
✔ Controlled Drawdown
✔ Fixed Risk Management
✔ No Martingale Strategy
✔ No High-Risk Recovery System
✔ Long-Term Growth Focus
✔ Professional Trade Management
Recommended balance and lot size:
• $300 → 0.01 lot
• $600 → 0.02 lot
• $900 → 0.03 lot
• $1200 → 0.04 lot
This signal is suitable for traders who prefer steady and safer account growth instead of aggressive high-risk trading.
Please use proper risk management and copy with recommended settings for the best experience.
Thank you for your trust and support.
— Forex Master BD
USD
USD
USD