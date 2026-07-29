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Md Suzon Sorkar

Forex Master BD

Md Suzon Sorkar
Md Suzon Sorkar

Md Suzon Sorkar

0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 13%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:50
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
18 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
9 (33.33%)
Best trade:
17.00 USD
Worst trade:
-6.21 USD
Gross Profit:
61.75 USD (9 583 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23.86 USD (3 001 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (10.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.18 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
78.45%
Max deposit load:
32.56%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.10
Long Trades:
8 (29.63%)
Short Trades:
19 (70.37%)
Profit Factor:
2.59
Expected Payoff:
1.40 USD
Average Profit:
3.43 USD
Average Loss:
-2.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.07 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
12.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.83 USD
Maximal:
12.23 USD (3.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.64% (12.23 USD)
By Equity:
3.43% (10.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 8
GBPUSD 7
GBPJPY 3
AUDNZD 2
NZDCAD 2
NZDUSD 1
EURNZD 1
GBPNZD 1
CHFJPY 1
EURUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 22
GBPUSD -7
GBPJPY 23
AUDNZD -5
NZDCAD -2
NZDUSD 1
EURNZD 0
GBPNZD 1
CHFJPY 3
EURUSD 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 3.6K
GBPUSD -606
GBPJPY 3.8K
AUDNZD -877
NZDCAD -225
NZDUSD 78
EURNZD 7
GBPNZD 102
CHFJPY 497
EURUSD 233
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.00 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Forex Master BD is a professional forex signal service focused on consistent growth, controlled risk management, and long-term stability.

Our goal is not unrealistic profits or high-risk gambling strategies. We focus on safer and more disciplined trading with proper money management.

✔ Real Trading Account
✔ IC Markets Broker
✔ MetaTrader 5
✔ Controlled Drawdown
✔ Fixed Risk Management
✔ No Martingale Strategy
✔ No High-Risk Recovery System
✔ Long-Term Growth Focus
✔ Professional Trade Management

Recommended balance and lot size:

• $300 → 0.01 lot
• $600 → 0.02 lot
• $900 → 0.03 lot
• $1200 → 0.04 lot

This signal is suitable for traders who prefer steady and safer account growth instead of aggressive high-risk trading.

Please use proper risk management and copy with recommended settings for the best experience.

Thank you for your trust and support.

— Forex Master BD

No reviews
2026.07.31 10:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.31 09:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.31 08:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.30 07:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 19:14
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 16:13
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.29 16:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 16:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Forex Master BD
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
338
USD
2
0%
27
66%
78%
2.58
1.40
USD
4%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.