- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
99
盈利交易:
49 (49.49%)
亏损交易:
50 (50.51%)
最好交易:
71.32 AUD
最差交易:
-78.28 AUD
毛利:
315.46 AUD (17 968 pips)
毛利亏损:
-419.17 AUD (18 576 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (35.98 AUD)
最大连续盈利:
89.44 AUD (3)
夏普比率:
-0.14
交易活动:
8.43%
最大入金加载:
76.40%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
51
平均持有时间:
17 分钟
采收率:
-0.69
长期交易:
52 (52.53%)
短期交易:
47 (47.47%)
利润因子:
0.75
预期回报:
-1.05 AUD
平均利润:
6.44 AUD
平均损失:
-8.38 AUD
最大连续失误:
11 (-88.38 AUD)
最大连续亏损:
-88.38 AUD (11)
每月增长:
-73.82%
算法交易:
39%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
119.02 AUD
最大值:
149.28 AUD (114.60%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
83.20% (149.54 AUD)
净值:
57.65% (75.10 AUD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDp
|91
|GER40
|4
|KDP.OQ
|3
|UK100
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSDp
|-88
|GER40
|10
|KDP.OQ
|0
|UK100
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSDp
|-1.4K
|GER40
|784
|KDP.OQ
|-11
|UK100
|-31
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +71.32 AUD
最差交易: -78 AUD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 11
最大连续盈利: +35.98 AUD
最大连续亏损: -88.38 AUD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 BlackBullMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Mean Reversion Gold EA
The system is based on a statistical mean reversion approach. It identifies short-term overextended price movements and enters trades only when strict momentum and volatility conditions are met.
The strategy combines:
- Mean reversion logic and volatility analysis
- Fully automated risk management
No manual intervention is used for trade entries or exits.
Risk Management
- Every trade uses a predefined exit.
- Positions are automatically managed after entry.
- The system is designed to avoid emotional decision making through strict rule-based execution.
Trading Style
- Instrument: XAUUSDp (Gold)
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Trading: Fully Automated
- Average holding time: Minutes to under 1h
Recommended Settings
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- VPS recommended for best execution
- Copy using proportional risk according to your account size.
- Starting capital: $100
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
-74%
0
0
USD
USD
94
AUD
AUD
3
39%
99
49%
8%
0.75
-1.05
AUD
AUD
83%
1:500