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Hoang Pham

Super Growth v1

Hoang Pham
Hoang Pham

Hoang Pham

0条评论
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 -74%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
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查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
99
盈利交易:
49 (49.49%)
亏损交易:
50 (50.51%)
最好交易:
71.32 AUD
最差交易:
-78.28 AUD
毛利:
315.46 AUD (17 968 pips)
毛利亏损:
-419.17 AUD (18 576 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (35.98 AUD)
最大连续盈利:
89.44 AUD (3)
夏普比率:
-0.14
交易活动:
8.43%
最大入金加载:
76.40%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
51
平均持有时间:
17 分钟
采收率:
-0.69
长期交易:
52 (52.53%)
短期交易:
47 (47.47%)
利润因子:
0.75
预期回报:
-1.05 AUD
平均利润:
6.44 AUD
平均损失:
-8.38 AUD
最大连续失误:
11 (-88.38 AUD)
最大连续亏损:
-88.38 AUD (11)
每月增长:
-73.82%
算法交易:
39%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
119.02 AUD
最大值:
149.28 AUD (114.60%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
83.20% (149.54 AUD)
净值:
57.65% (75.10 AUD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 91
GER40 4
KDP.OQ 3
UK100 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSDp -88
GER40 10
KDP.OQ 0
UK100 0
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSDp -1.4K
GER40 784
KDP.OQ -11
UK100 -31
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +71.32 AUD
最差交易: -78 AUD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 11
最大连续盈利: +35.98 AUD
最大连续亏损: -88.38 AUD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 BlackBullMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Mean Reversion Gold EA

The system is based on a statistical mean reversion approach. It identifies short-term overextended price movements and enters trades only when strict momentum and volatility conditions are met.

The strategy combines:

  • Mean reversion logic and volatility analysis
  • Fully automated risk management

No manual intervention is used for trade entries or exits.

Risk Management

  • Every trade uses a predefined exit.
  • Positions are automatically managed after entry.
  • The system is designed to avoid emotional decision making through strict rule-based execution.

Trading Style

  • Instrument: XAUUSDp (Gold)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Trading: Fully Automated
  • Average holding time: Minutes to under 1h

Recommended Settings

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • VPS recommended for best execution
  • Copy using proportional risk according to your account size.
  • Starting capital: $100



没有评论
2026.08.06 03:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 17:58
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.05 16:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.05 15:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.30 17:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.30 16:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.30 15:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 01:16
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.29 09:11
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.29 09:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.29 09:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.29 08:11
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.29 08:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.29 08:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.29 07:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 07:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 07:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.29 07:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 07:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Super Growth v1
每月30 USD
-74%
0
0
USD
94
AUD
3
39%
99
49%
8%
0.75
-1.05
AUD
83%
1:500
复制

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