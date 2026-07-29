Mean Reversion Gold EA



The system is based on a statistical mean reversion approach. It identifies short-term overextended price movements and enters trades only when strict momentum and volatility conditions are met.

The strategy combines:

Mean reversion logic and volatility analysis

Fully automated risk management

No manual intervention is used for trade entries or exits.

Risk Management

Every trade uses a predefined exit.

Positions are automatically managed after entry.

The system is designed to avoid emotional decision making through strict rule-based execution.

Trading Style

Instrument: XAUUSDp (Gold)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Trading: Fully Automated

Average holding time: Minutes to under 1h

Recommended Settings

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

VPS recommended for best execution

Copy using proportional risk according to your account size.

Starting capital: $100



