- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
38 (61.29%)
Loss Trades:
24 (38.71%)
Best trade:
71.32 AUD
Worst trade:
-78.28 AUD
Gross Profit:
279.43 AUD (15 514 pips)
Gross Loss:
-272.06 AUD (10 272 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (35.98 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
89.44 AUD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
7.21%
Max deposit load:
67.06%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.06
Long Trades:
37 (59.68%)
Short Trades:
25 (40.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.12 AUD
Average Profit:
7.35 AUD
Average Loss:
-11.34 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-36.85 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.63 AUD (2)
Monthly growth:
13.59%
Algo trading:
62%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
103.56 AUD
Maximal:
133.82 AUD (102.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.06% (133.99 AUD)
By Equity:
57.65% (75.10 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDp
|60
|UK100
|1
|GER40
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDp
|2
|UK100
|0
|GER40
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDp
|5K
|UK100
|-31
|GER40
|289
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +71.32 AUD
Worst trade: -78 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.98 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.85 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Mean Reversion Gold EA
The system is based on a statistical mean reversion approach. It identifies short-term overextended price movements and enters trades only when strict momentum and volatility conditions are met.
The strategy combines:
- Mean reversion logic and volatility analysis
- Fully automated risk management
No manual intervention is used for trade entries or exits.
Risk Management
- Every trade uses a predefined exit.
- Positions are automatically managed after entry.
- The system is designed to avoid emotional decision making through strict rule-based execution.
Trading Style
- Instrument: XAUUSDp (Gold)
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Trading: Fully Automated
- Average holding time: Minutes to under 1h
Recommended Settings
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- VPS recommended for best execution
- Copy using proportional risk according to your account size.
- Starting capital: $100
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
USD
155
AUD
AUD
2
62%
62
61%
7%
1.02
0.12
AUD
AUD
75%
1:500