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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Super Growth v1
Hoang Pham

Super Growth v1

Hoang Pham
Hoang Pham

Hoang Pham

0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 14%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
38 (61.29%)
Loss Trades:
24 (38.71%)
Best trade:
71.32 AUD
Worst trade:
-78.28 AUD
Gross Profit:
279.43 AUD (15 514 pips)
Gross Loss:
-272.06 AUD (10 272 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (35.98 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
89.44 AUD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
7.21%
Max deposit load:
67.06%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.06
Long Trades:
37 (59.68%)
Short Trades:
25 (40.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.12 AUD
Average Profit:
7.35 AUD
Average Loss:
-11.34 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-36.85 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.63 AUD (2)
Monthly growth:
13.59%
Algo trading:
62%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
103.56 AUD
Maximal:
133.82 AUD (102.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.06% (133.99 AUD)
By Equity:
57.65% (75.10 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 60
UK100 1
GER40 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDp 2
UK100 0
GER40 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDp 5K
UK100 -31
GER40 289
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +71.32 AUD
Worst trade: -78 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.98 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.85 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Mean Reversion Gold EA

The system is based on a statistical mean reversion approach. It identifies short-term overextended price movements and enters trades only when strict momentum and volatility conditions are met.

The strategy combines:

  • Mean reversion logic and volatility analysis
  • Fully automated risk management

No manual intervention is used for trade entries or exits.

Risk Management

  • Every trade uses a predefined exit.
  • Positions are automatically managed after entry.
  • The system is designed to avoid emotional decision making through strict rule-based execution.

Trading Style

  • Instrument: XAUUSDp (Gold)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Trading: Fully Automated
  • Average holding time: Minutes to under 1h

Recommended Settings

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • VPS recommended for best execution
  • Copy using proportional risk according to your account size.
  • Starting capital: $100



No reviews
2026.08.06 03:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 17:58
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.05 16:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.05 15:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.30 17:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.30 16:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.30 15:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 01:16
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.29 09:11
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.29 09:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.29 09:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.29 08:11
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.29 08:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.29 08:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.29 07:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 07:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 07:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.29 07:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 07:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Super Growth v1
30 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
155
AUD
2
62%
62
61%
7%
1.02
0.12
AUD
75%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.