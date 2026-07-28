A fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around global trading session behaviour. The EA maps the Asian, European, American and Overlap sessions on your chart, tracks each session independently, and manages entries and exits without manual intervention.

Key features

Four configurable sessions with independent timings, colours and on-chart visuals

Automated position management with a four-stage partial profit system

Lock Profit engine that protects gains once a position matures

Fixed and trailing stop-loss modes, plus a broker-side hard stop as backstop

Risk-based or fixed lot sizing

Daily, weekly and monthly profit targets and loss limits with automatic pause and resume

Profit cooldown that steps the EA aside after a strong run

Live dashboard: time zone panel, virtual balance, period P&L and net breakdown by day, week and month

Cent-account aware, with automatic restart recovery so open trades stay tracked

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